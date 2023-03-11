Viral Video: Nora Fatehi's sexy dance in hot bikini top and denim shorts sets internet on fire, watch

Nora Fatehi stuns netizens with her dance performance

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi is popular for her dancing skills and killer dance moves. It would not be wrong to say that Nora Fatehi has become very popular in the last few years and she has succeeded in carving a space for herself in Bollywood.

Nora Fatehi, who is popularly known as ‘dancing diva’, is highly active on Instagram too and the actress keeps on sharing her dance videos and photos on Instagram. Needless to say, most of the videos and photos of Nora Fatehi go viral on the social media.

Now, a video of Nora Fatehi has gone viral on social media. In the video, the hot and sexy actress can be seen dancing to her superhit song ‘Kusu Kusu Dil Mera’ wearing a sexy grey bikini top and hot blue denim shorts. Nora Fatehi is currently on the US tour with Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Mouni Roy and others.

Watch the viral video here:

In the video, Nora Fatehi can be seen showcasing her sultry belly dance moves, which is grabbing the attention of her fans. Nora Fatehi’s fans are praising her dance moves in the comment section with many saying that not many can perform belly dance with such grace.