Viral video: Nikki Tamboli burns the internet in a sexy leopard print bikini top, watch

Viral video: Nikki Tamboli burns the internet in a leopard print bikini top, watch

Bigg Boss fame Nikki Tamboli, who has now become an actor, is known for sharing her hot and sexy videos and photos in Instagram and now Nikki Tamboli is raising the temperature on Instagram with her video in a sexy dress.

Nikki Tamboli participated in Bigg Boss season 14 and she became a popular name due to her bold attitude and quirky dress sense. Nikki Tamboli is highly active on social media too and she keeps on posting her photos and videos in bikinis and sexy outfits. Since Nikki Tamboli enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram most of the videos and photos shared by her on Instagram goes viral within no time.

Now, an old video of Nikki Tamboli flaunting her curves in a leopard brint bikini top and pants has hone viral on social media.

Watch the viral video here:

Few weeks ago, Nikki Tamboli, 26, was holidaying in Goa with her family and she had posted several videos and photos from her vacation. In one of the videos, Nikki Tamboli was seen enjoying some quality time in a swimming pool. Nikki captioned the video: “Tanning mode: ON."

Nikki Tamboli has acted in some Tamil and Telugu movies and was also in television show Sirf Tum. Nikki Tamboli recently said that she was not interested in doing TV shows and is focused on making her Bollywood debut. I am not doing any TV shows in the near future. I am also not keen to do any reality shows now. I have a few exciting projects lined up, but I don’t want to talk about it till the time they go on floors. I want to make my Bollywood debut soon,” Nikki told ETimes.