Viral video: Bigg Boss fame Nikki Tamboli burns the internet in sexy bikini top, low-waist pants, watch

An old video of Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli, in which she is wearing a bikini top, is breaking the internet.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 01:43 PM IST

Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli is known for her bold dress sense and quirky attitude. It would not be wrong to say that Nikki Tamboli is one of the fittest actors in film industry and the actress keeps on showing off her hot body by sharing sexy videos and photos on Instagram. Nikki Tamboili is once again raising the temperature on Instagram with a hot and sexy video, which has now gone viral on social media.

Nikki Tamboli is quite active on Instagram and she enjoys a huge fan following on Insta. Needless to say, all her videos and photos go viral and this is the reason why an old video of Nikki Tamboli is breaking the internet.

Watch the viral video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nikki Tamboli (@nikki_tamboli)

In the viral video, Nikki Tamboli, 26,  can be seen wearing a backless bikini top and low-waist pants. “And in the winter I crave all those sun-kissed moments," Nikki Tamboli had captioned the post.

Nikki Tamboli has acted in some Tamil and Telugu movies too. She was last seen on TV in 2021.  Nikki Tamboli had recently said in an interview to ETimes that she is currently focusing on her Bollywood debut. “I am not doing any TV shows in the near future. I am also not keen to do any reality shows now. I have a few exciting projects lined up, but I don’t want to talk about it till the time they go on floors. I want to make my Bollywood debut soon.”

 

