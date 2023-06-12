Search icon
Viral video: Nikki Tamboli burns the internet in a sexy plunging blouse, netizen says 'so hot', watch

Bigg Boss fame Nikki Tamboli has shared a video in which she is wearing a lehenga choli and needless to say her video has gone viral on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 03:53 PM IST

Viral video: Nikki Tamboli burns the internet in a sexy plunging blouse, netizen says 'so hot', watch
Viral video: Nikki Tamboli burns the internet in a sexy plunging blouse, netizen says 'so hot', watch

Bigg Boss fame Nikki Tamboli raises the temperature every time she shares her hot and sexy videos and photos on Instagram. There is no denying the fact that Nikki Tamboli is one of the most popular actresses on social media and she is popular for flaunting her hot and sexy videos in videos and photo shoots.

Now, Nikki Tamboli has once again shared a video in which she is wearing a sexy lehenga choli and needless to say her video has gone viral on social media.

Watch the viral video here:

The video was shared by Nikki Tamboli on Sunday (June 11) and it has received over 35k likes so far. The video has left Nikki Tamboli’s fans in awe of her hour-glass figure. “So hot,” commented a user.

Nikki Tamobli became a popular name after participating in superhit reality TV show Bigg Boss season 14 where she was one of the finalists.

Nikki Tamboli has acted in some Tamil and Telugu movies and was also seen on the small screen in popular show Sirf Tum in 2021.

Nikki Tamboli recently said in an interview that she is not doing in TV shows now and is focused on making her Bollywood debut. “I am not doing any TV shows in the near future. I am also not keen to do any reality shows now. I have a few exciting projects lined up, but I don’t want to talk about it till the time they go on floors. I want to make my Bollywood debut soon,” Nikki told ETimes.

