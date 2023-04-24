Video of Mouni Roy walking in sexy bikini and see-through pyjama goes viral, watch

Video of Mouni Roy walking in sexy bikini and see-through pyjama goes viral

Bollywood actress Mouni Roy is very active on social media and she keep on posting her hot and sexy videos on Instagram to remain in touch with her fans. Mouni Roy enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram and needless to say most of her videos and photos go viral.

Mouni Roy was currently in the US with Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Aparshakti Khurrana, Sonam Bajwa, and Nora Fatehi. The Bollywood stars were in the US as part of the The Entertainers tour.

The tour ended successfully as all the shows were houseful and Mouni Roy, Akshay Kumar, Nora Fatehi and others receive a lot of love and affection Indians living in the US.

During the tour, Mouni Roy managed to spend some quality time in Miami too. Now, an old video of Mouni Roy’s visit to Miami has gone viral on social media. In the viral video, Mouni Roy can be seen walking on the streets in bikini and a see-through pyjama. The video has been shared on Instagram by a user named Instant Bollywood and it has received over 1 lakh likes so far.

Watch the viral video here:

Few days ago, another video of Mouni Roy had gone viral on social media in which the actress can be seen flaunting her curves in a floral bikini. In the viral video, Mouni Roy can be seen in a thigh-high slit sarong.