Viral video: Mouni Roy’s sexy dance on Saami Saami wearing thigh-high slit lehenga, backless blouse, watch

Mouni Roy stuns audience with a sizzling dance performance

Bollywood actress Mouni Roy is currently in the US for The Entertainers tour and she recently performed in Dallas. Mouni Roy’s power-packed dance performance on the hit song ‘Saami Saami’ from Pushpa: The Rise left the audience stunned.

A video of Mouni Roy’s hot and sexy performance has now gone viral on the social media with Mouni’s fans praising the actress for her sizzling dance moves.

Watch the viral video here:

In the viral video, Mouni Roy can be seen dancing on stage with a group of dancers wearing a red lehenga choli and backless blouse with plunging neckline. According to reports, Mouni Roy later thanked the audience for their support. Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi and some other actors are part of the Entertainers Tour which will be held across cities in the US.

On the work front, Mouni Roy was last seen on big screen playing the role of main villain unoon in Ranbir Kapoor’s fantasy thriller Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva. It is likely that Mouni Roy will be seen in Brahamstra 2 also.