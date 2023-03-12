Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Viral video: Mouni Roy’s sexy dance on Saami Saami wearing thigh-high slit lehenga, backless blouse, watch

A video of Mouni Roy’s power-packed dance performance has now gone viral on the social media with Mouni’s fans praising the actress for her sizzling dance moves.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 12, 2023, 12:59 PM IST

Viral video: Mouni Roy’s sexy dance on Saami Saami wearing thigh-high slit lehenga, backless blouse, watch
Mouni Roy stuns audience with a sizzling dance performance

Bollywood actress Mouni Roy is currently in the US for The Entertainers tour and she recently performed in Dallas. Mouni Roy’s power-packed dance performance on the hit song ‘Saami Saami’ from Pushpa: The Rise left the audience stunned.

A video of Mouni Roy’s hot and sexy performance has now gone viral on the social media with Mouni’s fans praising the actress for her sizzling dance moves.

Watch the viral video here:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bollywood Hungama (@realbollywoodhungama)

In the viral video, Mouni Roy can be seen dancing on stage with a group of dancers wearing a red lehenga choli and backless blouse with plunging neckline. According to reports, Mouni Roy later thanked the audience for their support. Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi and some other actors are part of the Entertainers Tour which will be held across cities in the US.

On the work front, Mouni Roy was last seen on big screen playing the role of main villain unoon in Ranbir Kapoor’s fantasy thriller Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva. It is likely that Mouni Roy will be seen in Brahamstra 2 also.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Indulge in luxury: Discover 5 most expensive food items in the world and their shocking prices
XXX, Gandii Baat actress Aabha Paul channels Urfi Javed with sexy shoot in bizarre bikini made of party decor; see pics
Inside pics of Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna's sea-facing home with garden, modern bedroom
World's 10 highest paid models: Here's how much Kendal Jenner, Gigi Hadid earn
From Mayanti Langer to Karishma Kotak- A look at beautiful female anchors who have graced the IPL
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 631 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 12
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.