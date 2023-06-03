Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Viral video: Mouni Roy sets internet on fire in sexy orange bikini, netizen says stop killing us’, watch

In the viral pictures, Bollywood actress Mouni Roy can be seen wearing an ornage bikini with some golden jewellery and she is looking super hot.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 01:26 PM IST

Viral video: Mouni Roy sets internet on fire in sexy orange bikini, netizen says stop killing us’, watch
Viral video: Mouni Roy sets internet on fire in orange bikini, netizen says stop killing us’

Bollywood actress Mouni Roy is quite active on Instagram and it would not be wrong to say that Mouni Roy’s Instagram is a treat for her millions of followers. Mouni Roy is known for her superb acting and dance skills and the actress surely knows how to look stylish and glamorous. Mouni Roy keeps on sharing her hot and sexy videos and photos on Instagram and each time the actress shares a post it goes viral.

Two days ago, Mouni Roy posted some pictures from her latest photoshoot in which she is wearing an orange bikini. In the viral pictures, Mouni Roy can be seen wearing some golden jewellery and she is looking super hot.

Watch the viral photos here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Mouni Roy’s took to Instagram to express their appreciation for the sexy photos. Several users posted fire emojis in the comment section of Mouni’s post. ‘Bikini queen,” wrote a fan.  Another fan wrote, “Aaahhhh mouni and her perfect hourglass figure". “Stop Killing us," a third comment read.

Mouni Roy also posted a video from the photoshoot in which she can be seen flaunting her sexy curves in green bodysuit and bikinis.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Mouni Roy made her acting debut with Ekta Kapoor’s superhit show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Mouni Roy then acted in Naagin and became a household name. She made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar’s Gold in 2018. Last year, Mouni Roy was last seen on the big screen in Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus, Brahmastra which also starred Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Sonam Kapoor gives detailed tour of her Delhi mansion worth Rs. 173 crore with Baby Vayu
In pics: Arjun Kapoor shares Berlin photo dump with 'love' Malaika Arora, netizens call them 'perfect couple'
Shehnaaz Gill feels ‘tiny, humble’, flaunts her colourful braids as she enjoys boat ride at Phi Phi Island in Phuket
In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora and others acing the co-ord set trend
In Pics: From Trisha to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, sizzling bikini looks of top South actresses
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Odisha train accident: 50 dead, over 350 injured as Coromandel Express derails; PM Modi expresses grief
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.