Viral video: Mouni Roy sets internet on fire in sexy orange bikini, netizen says stop killing us’, watch

Viral video: Mouni Roy sets internet on fire in orange bikini, netizen says stop killing us’

Bollywood actress Mouni Roy is quite active on Instagram and it would not be wrong to say that Mouni Roy’s Instagram is a treat for her millions of followers. Mouni Roy is known for her superb acting and dance skills and the actress surely knows how to look stylish and glamorous. Mouni Roy keeps on sharing her hot and sexy videos and photos on Instagram and each time the actress shares a post it goes viral.

Two days ago, Mouni Roy posted some pictures from her latest photoshoot in which she is wearing an orange bikini. In the viral pictures, Mouni Roy can be seen wearing some golden jewellery and she is looking super hot.

Watch the viral photos here:

Mouni Roy’s took to Instagram to express their appreciation for the sexy photos. Several users posted fire emojis in the comment section of Mouni’s post. ‘Bikini queen,” wrote a fan. Another fan wrote, “Aaahhhh mouni and her perfect hourglass figure". “Stop Killing us," a third comment read.

Mouni Roy also posted a video from the photoshoot in which she can be seen flaunting her sexy curves in green bodysuit and bikinis.

Mouni Roy made her acting debut with Ekta Kapoor’s superhit show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Mouni Roy then acted in Naagin and became a household name. She made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar’s Gold in 2018. Last year, Mouni Roy was last seen on the big screen in Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus, Brahmastra which also starred Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan.