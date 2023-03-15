Search icon
Viral video: Mouni Roy raises temperature in sexy colorful bikini, watch

Mouni Roy took some quality time out of the busy The Entertainers tour schedule and channelised her inner mermaid in multi-coloured patterned hot and sexy bikini.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 15, 2023, 12:20 PM IST

Mouni Roy burns the internet in a colourful bikini

Bollywood actress Mouni Roy, along with Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Aparshakti Khurrana, Sonam Bajwa, and Nora Fatehi is in the US as part of the The Entertainers tour. Mouni Roy took some quality time out of the busy tour schedule and channelised her inner mermaid in multi-coloured patterned hot and sexy bikini.

A video has gone viral on Instagram in which Mouni Roy can be seen enjoying at a beach wearing the bikini. The video has received over 2k likes within minutes. Mouni Roy’s fans are praising the actress for her toned figure in the comment section of the video. “Saw her today ..she is fire,” wrote a user. “Best of mouni till now,” commented another.

Watch the viral video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bollywood Mermaids (@bollywoodmermaids)

Few days ago, a video of Disha Patani has gone viral on social media in which the actress can be seen flaunting her curves in a white bikini. In the viral video, Disha can be seen enjoying pool time with Mouni Roy and some of her friends at their hotel in the US. Mouni Roy captured this moment of Disha and called her doll.

It is to be noted that Mouni Roy, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Akshay Kumar and others were set to perform in Oakland as part of The Entertainers Tour but the event got cancelled due to bad weather.

