Viral video: Mouni Roy spotted walking in sexy bikini and thigh-high slit sarong, watch

Mouni Roy took some quality time out of the busy The Entertainers tour schedule and went to Miami to spend some time with her friends.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 18, 2023, 09:33 AM IST

Mouni Roy raises temperature in bikini and sarong

Bollywood actress Mouni Roy is currently in the US with Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Aparshakti Khurrana, Sonam Bajwa, and Nora Fatehi. The Bollywood stars are in the US as part of the The Entertainers tour.

The tour ended successfully as all the shows were houseful and Mouni Roy, Akshay Kumar, Nora Fatehi and others receive a lot of love and affection from their fans in different cities across the US.

Mouni Roy took some quality time out of the busy tour schedule and went to Miami to spend some time. At Miami, Mouni Roy channelised her inner mermaid and was seen walking on the roads wearing a hot and sexy bikini and a sarong. The video of Mouni Roy walking on the streets in bikini and sarong has now gone vial on the internet. The video has received over 1 lakh likes so far.

Watch the viral video here:

Few days ago, a video of Disha Patani has gone viral on social media in which the actress can be seen flaunting her curves in a white bikini. In the viral video, Disha can be seen enjoying pool time with Mouni Roy at their hotel in the US.

