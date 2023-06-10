Viral video: Esha Gupta burns the internet in sexy black bikini on a beach, watch

Esha Gupta is without doubt one of the fittest actors in Bollywood and the hot and sexy Esha Gupta is known for sharing videos and photos flaunting her curves. Esha Gupta has a bold and quirky fashion sense and she is a true fashionista. Esha Gupta is not getting many film offers but the actress surely knows how to grab headlines and she uses Instagram to remain in touch with her millions o fans.

Esha Gupta has a huge fan following ion Instagram and the hot and sexy actress keeps on sharing her hot and sexy videos and photos on Instagram. Most of the videos and photos shared by Esha Gupta go viral and now, an old video of Esha Gupta has gone viral on social media. In the viral video, Esha Gupta can be seen enjoying some quality time at a beach wearing a sexy black bikini. The video was shared by Esha Gupta in 2022 and it has received over 5 lakh likes so far.

Watch the viral video here:

On the work front, Esha Gupta was last seen in superhit web series Aashram 3 with Bobby Deol. In Aashram 3, Esha Gupta portrayed the role of a high-profile image builder.

Talking about her decision to act in Ashram 3, Esha Gupta had once said, “I had heard about this show so much from word of mouth. Everyone was talking about it during the pandemic and I was at my parents’ home in Delhi at the time. And everyone would say, ‘What a show!’ So when it was offered to me by Prakash Jha and sir told me, ‘this is your character,’ I simply said, ‘I don’t want to hear anything. You just give me one rupee and I will still do it.”