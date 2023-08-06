Headlines

Viral video: Esha Gupta sets internet on fire in sexy bikini, bold cutout dress, watch

Few days ago, Bollywood actress Esha Gupta has posted a video in which she can be seen goofing around wearing a racy cutout dress.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 06, 2023, 03:07 PM IST

Bollywood actress Esha Gupta is known for her bold attitude and unique fashion sense. The hot and sexy actress surely knows how to raise the temperature on  Instagram. Esha Gupta is one of the most active actresses on Instagram and she keeps on sharing her videos and photos on Instagram in order to provide a glimpse of her life to her millions of followers. The actress is currently vacationing in Italy and she has shared a photo in a pink bikini and needless to say the photo has now gone viral on the social media. Esha Gupta has paired her sexy bikini with a pair of sunglasses and a hat.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

Few days ago, Esha Gupta has posted a video in which she can be seen goofing around wearing a racy cutout dress. The black dress which Gupta is wearing in the video is perfect for her to flaunt her bombshell body.

Watch the viral video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

Few months ago, Esha Gupta was in the new for choosing to wear a risque outfit at the Cannes 2023 red carpet. “The response [to my outfit] has been really amazing. I didn’t expect that. I didn’t expect to be one of the best dressed and I had people calling me from all over the world – including my manager from LA and my stylist – and telling me that I look the best and that my look was so elegant. It was a risk. When we were doing this Nicholas Jebran gown, we knew that it was sexy but it was also a conscious thought to make it look angelic. If you see the gown, it is white and has 3D flowers and its flowy [silhouette] make it dreamy. I’ve to give credit to my stylist, Victor Blanco,” she had told News18 about her dress.

