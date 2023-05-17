Viral video: Esha Gupta flaunts cleavage in sexy thigh-high slit dress at Cannes, watch

Esha Gupta flaunts cleavage in thigh-high slit dress at Cannes

Bollywood actress Esha Gupta is a true fashionista and she surely knows how to remain in news and set internet on fire. Now a video of Esha Gupta from the 2023 Cannes film festival has gone viral. In the viral video, the hot and sexy actress can be seen walking the red carpet of Cannes film festival wearing a plunging white gown with a thigh-high slit.

The sexy look of Esha Gupta has grabbed the attention of netizens and she is being hailed for her glamorous look. “No one come close to the beauty Esha Gupta," said a user. Another one said, “Favourite look from day 1."

Watch the viral video here:

The sexy ensemble worn by Esha Gupta was designed by Lebanese fashion designer Nicolas Jebran. Besides the thigh-high slit gown, Esha Gupta also sported a white ring and a pair of earrings. Esha Gupta preferred to wrapher hair in a bun and she opted for minimal makeup.

Esha Gupta often shares her hot and sexy videos and photos on Instagram and most of her videos and photos go viral on social media within no time.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Esha Gupta’s last appearance was in superhit web series Aashram 3. Esha Gupta played the role of an image builder in Ashram 3. Booby Deol the lead role of Nirala Baba in Ashram 3.

“I had heard about this show so much from word of mouth. Everyone was talking about it during the pandemic and I was at my parents’ home in Delhi at the time. And everyone would say, ‘What a show!’ So when it was offered to me by Prakash Jha and sir told me, ‘this is your character,’ I simply said, ‘I don’t want to hear anything. You just give me one rupee and I will still do it.’ I was not at all worried about money or shooting schedule or my dates. I told him all that is my manager’s headache. Everything was better and better for me in this show and I’m so glad that Prakash sir thought of me for the role of Sonia," Esha Gupta once said about working in Ashram 3.