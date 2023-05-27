Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Viral video: Disha Patani stuns fans with sexy dance performance in sizzling black dress, watch

The video, shared on Reddit by ‘BollyBlindsNGossip,’ showcases Disha Patani dacing with a group of dancers on superhit song ‘Mundiya tu bachke rahi’.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 27, 2023, 01:05 PM IST

Viral video: Disha Patani stuns fans with sexy dance performance in sizzling black dress, watch
Disha Patani stuns fans with dance performance in sizzling black dress,

Viral video: Bollywood actress Disha Patani is one of the fittest actors in Hindi film industry and the actress keeps on sharing videos and photos flaunting her sexy curves on Instagram. Disha Patani is known for her bold fashion sense and she is a very good dancer too. Now, a video of Disha Patani has gone viral on social media in which the actress can be seen showcasing her hot and sexy dance skills wearing a all-black outfit.

The video, shared on Reddit by ‘BollyBlindsNGossip,’ showcases Disha Patani dacing with a group of dancers on superhit song ‘Mundiya tu bachke rahi’. The electrifying moves of Disha Patani have left her fans completely mesmerized.

Watch the viral video here:

Disha Patani performing on stage. Had no idea people love her this much 
by u/Cautious_Section_530 in BollyBlindsNGossip

On the work front, Disha Patani will soon be seen on the big screen in Yodha,which is an action-thriller. In Yodha, Disha Patani will share creen space with Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna. Yodha was earlier scheduled to release in July 2023 but it would not release in September. Besides Yodha, Disha Patani is also working on Nag Ashwin’s magnum opus Project K, which has Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. Project K is expected to release in January 2024.

Disha Patani was recently in the US as part The Entertainers tour with Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Nora Fatehi, Sonam Bajwa and others.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Suhana Khan, Aryan, Nysa, Janhvi, Ananya, others turn heads in stylish outfits at NMACC event
Sara Ali Khan takes BEST bus ride in yellow co-ord set, pens hilarious shayari; see viral photos
Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Vidyut Jammwal: A look at Bollywood's top action heroes
Antilia to Xanadu 2.0: 10 most expensive houses in the world
In pics: Hina Khan celebrates Eid in Kashmir, shared gorgeous pics in golden ethnic outfit from Dal Lake
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Basketball star Micahel Jordan's 1992 Olympic jersey sold for $3 million at auction
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.