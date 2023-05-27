Viral video: Disha Patani stuns fans with sexy dance performance in sizzling black dress, watch

Disha Patani stuns fans with dance performance in sizzling black dress,

Viral video: Bollywood actress Disha Patani is one of the fittest actors in Hindi film industry and the actress keeps on sharing videos and photos flaunting her sexy curves on Instagram. Disha Patani is known for her bold fashion sense and she is a very good dancer too. Now, a video of Disha Patani has gone viral on social media in which the actress can be seen showcasing her hot and sexy dance skills wearing a all-black outfit.

The video, shared on Reddit by ‘BollyBlindsNGossip,’ showcases Disha Patani dacing with a group of dancers on superhit song ‘Mundiya tu bachke rahi’. The electrifying moves of Disha Patani have left her fans completely mesmerized.

Watch the viral video here:

On the work front, Disha Patani will soon be seen on the big screen in Yodha,which is an action-thriller. In Yodha, Disha Patani will share creen space with Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna. Yodha was earlier scheduled to release in July 2023 but it would not release in September. Besides Yodha, Disha Patani is also working on Nag Ashwin’s magnum opus Project K, which has Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. Project K is expected to release in January 2024.

Disha Patani was recently in the US as part The Entertainers tour with Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Nora Fatehi, Sonam Bajwa and others.