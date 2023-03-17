Search icon
Viral video: Disha Patani sets the internet on fire in sexy red bralette and sequinned skirt, watch

Disha Patani is seen flaunting her sexy curves in a red bralette in her latest Instagram reel, which has gone viral on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 17, 2023, 11:29 AM IST

Disha Patani/Instagram

Disha Patani is one of the most seductive and hottest actresses in the Hindi film industry. Her sensuous and sizzling photos and videos on Instagram often break the internet. The actress set Instagram on fire on Thursday too when she uploaded a sexy clip in a red bralette and sequinned skirt.

Mouni Roy, who is Disha's new BFF, took to the comments section and wrote, "Ufffff look at my baby love" and added several heart-eyes emojis. Disha also received a lot of love from netizens as one of them wrote, "Itni Hotness Yaar Tumhne To Phone Garam Kardiya Mera (So much hotness you burned my phone)", while another called her the "reason for global warming".

Recently, Disha and Mouni along with Sonam Bajwa, Akshay Kumar, Aparshakti Khurana, and Jasleen Royal performed in multiple US cities as part of their tour named The Entertainers. Their performance videos went viral on the internet. When Disha and Akshay danced to Oo Antava, they were even trolled for copying Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Allu Arjun.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha will soon be seen opposite Sidharth Malhotra in the actioner Yodha. Produced by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions, the film's new release date was recently announced as July 7 next year. Raashii Khanna stars as the second leading lady in the upcoming film.

She is also a part of Nag Ashwin's much-awaited science fiction pan-India film tentatively titled Project K. The massive mega-budget entertainer, which is touted among the costliest Indian films ever made, stars Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, and Amitabh Bachchan in the leading roles.

READ | Disha Patani raises the temperature in sexy purple mini dress, netizens say 'Tiger Shroff pe afsos aa raha hai'

