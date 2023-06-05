Viral video: Disha Patani, Mouni Roy burn the internet in sexy skin tight plunging dresses, watch

Viral video: Disha Patani, Mouni Roy burn the internet in skin tight plunging dresses, watch

Bollywood actresses Mouni Roy and Disha Patani and very good friends and both of them know how to raise the heat social media and Mouni Roy and Disha Patani did it once again as they reunited on Sunday (June 4).

Disha Patani was spotted wearing a hot and sexy pastel blue mini dress as she arrived for the launch of Mouni Roy’s new restaurant. It may be recalled that Disha Patani and Mouni Roy became very good friends during their recent US tour.

Mouni Roy also looked hot in a black skintight satin mini dress as she launched her first restaurant in Mumbai. Mouni Roy’s businessman husband Suraj Nambiar was also present during the event. Mouni Roy and Disha Patani later posed together for the paparazzi and the photos and videos have now gone viral on the social media.

Both Mouni Roy and Disha Patani are highly active on social media and both often share glimpses into their personal and professional life. Mouni Roy recently shared some hot and sexy bikini photos of herself on Instagram.

On the other hand, Disha Patani was in Istanbul recently and she shared a lot of photos from her Turkish vacay. “With my love in this beautiful Istanbul,” she had captioned her photos.

On the work front, Disha Patani is set to appear on big screen in Yodha in which she is paired opposite Sidharth Malhotra. Disha Patani is also shooting for Nag Ashwin’s highly anticipated project, titled Project K. The big-budget film features leading stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan.