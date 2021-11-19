'Chappar phad ke': Randeep Hooda shares VIRAL video of six tigers walking together - Watch

Have you ever been on a safari in the jungle? You must have been quite fortunate if you saw a huge cat, because most tourists do not. A video of six tigers wandering down a trail at the Umred-Pauni-Karhandla Wildlife Sanctuary, some 50 kilometres from Nagpur, has gone viral. The video, which has received a lot of attention on Twitter, was shared by actor Randeep Hooda.

Six tigers can be seen wandering along a jungle road in the video. Even for those who visit rainforests on a daily basis, the video filmed from inside a safari truck is an uncommon sight.

Here is the video-

Chappar Phad ke ..



Umrer - karhandla



VC : WA forward pic.twitter.com/qrQUb4Jk5P — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) November 19, 2021

Here’s how fans reacted-

Someone got immensely lucky today November 19, 2021

Aaj kal apne ko itne Hiran bhi ek sath nahi dikhate! #DrySafarisDays — Swapnil (@swapnil_mit) November 19, 2021

Amazing — AC (@Ac786007) November 19, 2021

wow wow wow! What a sighting, Hokam you got immensely lucky. — Devvart Singh Hada (@DevvartHada) November 19, 2021

The post has over 10,000 views and numerous comments. While some people remarked on how incredible the sight was, others said the individual who recorded the video was extraordinarily fortunate.