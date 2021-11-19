Search icon
'Chappar phad ke': Randeep Hooda shares VIRAL video of six tigers walking together - Watch

While some people remarked on how incredible the sight was, others said the individual who recorded the video was extraordinarily fortunate.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 19, 2021, 08:32 PM IST

Have you ever been on a safari in the jungle? You must have been quite fortunate if you saw a huge cat, because most tourists do not. A video of six tigers wandering down a trail at the Umred-Pauni-Karhandla Wildlife Sanctuary, some 50 kilometres from Nagpur, has gone viral. The video, which has received a lot of attention on Twitter, was shared by actor Randeep Hooda.

 

Six tigers can be seen wandering along a jungle road in the video. Even for those who visit rainforests on a daily basis, the video filmed from inside a safari truck is an uncommon sight.

Here is the video-

Here’s how fans reacted-

 

 

The post has over 10,000 views and numerous comments. While some people remarked on how incredible the sight was, others said the individual who recorded the video was extraordinarily fortunate.

