Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Video: Ananya Panday’s dance on Saat Samundar Paar in sexy bralette and saree goes viral, watch

Ananya Panday was seen wearing a pastel blue saree and a backless blouse, while her father Chunky Pandey donned a green blazer paired with white pants.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 18, 2023, 01:40 PM IST

Video: Ananya Panday’s dance on Saat Samundar Paar in sexy bralette and saree goes viral, watch
Ananya Pandey performs stunning dance at Alanna wedding

Bollywood Actor Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday got married to Ivor McCray on Thursday at a glittering function in Mumbai. Ananya Pandey took to Instagram to share videos from the wedding ceremony.

Alanna wore a ivory lehenga, while the groom Ivor chose a sherwani.

Ananya was seen wearing a pastel blue saree and a backless blouse, while her father Chunky Pandey donned a green blazer paired with white pants.

A video of the wedding has now gone viral on the social media in which Ananya can be seen dancing to superhit Bollywood song Saat Samundar Paar along with her father Chunky and cousin Ahaan. The video was first shared by singer Kanika Kapoor.

Here’s the viral video:

Alanna Pandey is the daughter of Chunky's brother Chikki Panday and his wife Deanne Panday. Alanna Padeny is a model. She got engaged to Ivor in 2021. Alnna and Ivor have a YouTube channel together. The couple live in Los Angeles, US.

Meanwhile, Ananya will next be seen in Vikramaditya Motwane's untitled cyber crime-thriller. She is also shooting for Farhan Akhtar's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, which is helmed by the debutant director Arjun Varain.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
New Honda 100cc motorcycle to be launched next month, here's what to expect
From Tina Dabi-Pradeep Gawande to Srushti-Nagarjun: Meet most popular IAS, IPS power couple on social media
Top 5 summer vacation destinations for stunning landscapes, beaches and cultural experiences
Ratan Tata, Anand Mahindra and other popular Indian business magnates on social media
Inside photos of Malaika Arora's luxurious Mumbai home: All-white bedroom, chic living room, grand entrance
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IAF Agniveer Recruitment 2023: Registration begins at agnipathvayu.cdac.in, check eligibility, how to apply
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.