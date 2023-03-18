Video: Ananya Panday’s dance on Saat Samundar Paar in sexy bralette and saree goes viral, watch

Ananya Pandey performs stunning dance at Alanna wedding

Bollywood Actor Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday got married to Ivor McCray on Thursday at a glittering function in Mumbai. Ananya Pandey took to Instagram to share videos from the wedding ceremony.

Alanna wore a ivory lehenga, while the groom Ivor chose a sherwani.

Ananya was seen wearing a pastel blue saree and a backless blouse, while her father Chunky Pandey donned a green blazer paired with white pants.

A video of the wedding has now gone viral on the social media in which Ananya can be seen dancing to superhit Bollywood song Saat Samundar Paar along with her father Chunky and cousin Ahaan. The video was first shared by singer Kanika Kapoor.

Here’s the viral video:

Alanna Pandey is the daughter of Chunky's brother Chikki Panday and his wife Deanne Panday. Alanna Padeny is a model. She got engaged to Ivor in 2021. Alnna and Ivor have a YouTube channel together. The couple live in Los Angeles, US.

Meanwhile, Ananya will next be seen in Vikramaditya Motwane's untitled cyber crime-thriller. She is also shooting for Farhan Akhtar's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, which is helmed by the debutant director Arjun Varain.