Viral video: Ameesha Patel flaunts hot curves in bikini, heats up internet, watch

Ameesha Patel sets internet on fire with hot video in a bikini.

Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel is known for flaunting her sexy cleavage and sharing her hot and sexy videos and photos in bikinis on Instagram.

Now, a video of Ameesha Patel has gone viral on social media in which the Bollywood actress can be seen in a bikini and enjoying some quality time a swimming pool.

In the video, Ameesha Patel can be seen in a swimming pool and posing for the camera wearing a printed bikini. Ameesha is wearing black goggles too. The video has grabbed the attention of netizens. One user commented, “Wow, super hot!" Another one commented, “Gorgeous!"

Few weeks ago, Ameesha Patel had posted some photos in a hot and sexy yellow bikini.

On the work front, Ameesha Patel will next be seen in Gadar 2: The Katha Continues with Sunny Deol. The much-awaited romantic period drama will release on August 11, 2023. The film is directed by Anil Sharma.

“It feels wonderful to be back on such a historic film. Actually, it is surreal to get back to play the character of Sakina along with Tara Singh (Sunny Deol),” Ameesha Patel had told Hindustan Times few days ago.