Viral video: Vivek Oberoi 'shamelessly evades' speaking on Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike; netizens brutally bash him: 'Salman bhai sahi tha'

Vivek Oberoi refused to comment on Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike and made a politically correct statement, leaving netizens miffed.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike has made an impact on Indian citizens. But there are a few who wish to remain silent to avoid affecting their bond with Narendra Modi and his BJP party. Among them is actor Vivek Oberoi. We all know that Vivek had acted in the biopic of Modi, PM Narendra Modi. Expecting him to comment on national issues is a joke in itself. Yet, the actor was asked to share his opinion on Sonam's indefinite hunger strike, and his reply left the netizens furious.

What did Vivek say about Sonam Wangchuk?

A video of Vivek Oberoi's interaction with the press went viral. In the conversation, Vivek was asked to comment on Sonam's peaceful protest for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Vivek tried his best to avoid controversy, and he said, "Yaar, main abhineta hoon, neta nahi. Toh main political cheezon pe zyada dhyaan nahi deta hoon. Observe karte hain, sikhte hain. Life mein bahut kuch dekhne ko aur sikhne ko mil raha hai." The reporter counter-questioned him, "Aap kya observe kiya hai?" Vivek replied, "Observe yeh kiya hain ki har awaaz ko jagah milti hai. Yeh logo ne agar apni awaaz uthai hai, awaaz wqat ki hai, toh yeh healthy democracy ki nishani hai."

Watch the viral video

Netizens brutally trolled Vivek Oberoi for his escapism

As expected, netizens got angry with Vivek Oberoi for dodging to comment on social issues. An internet user wrote, "No point of boycotting him... no movies coming." Another internet user wrote, "Bhai bina pant utaare chaatne laga." One of the internet users wrote, "Arey yeh kehna hai actor hai iss ka career to salu bhai ne khtm kar diya."Yeh bas Modi ke propaganda movie mein role karta hai." A netizen wrote, "Tabhi Salman bhai ne pela tha isko." On the work front, Vivek will next be seen in Prabhas' Spirit. The movie will release on March 5, 2027.

Also read: Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike day 19: Fatima Sana Shaikh fears losing activist, Shweta Tiwari supports him, but says THIS about Cockroach Janta Party