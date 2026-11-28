Vivek Oberoi was asked to share his views on Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi. His reply shocked netizens, and it became a viral moment.

Actor Vivek Oberoi and Salman Khan's history: their infamous clash refuses to die down. Even after decades, the two can't stand each other. However, despite the bad blood, Vivek wished success for Salman's upcoming film, Maatrubhumi. Recently, Vivek attended an event of the Cancer Patient Aid Association. During the interaction with the media, Vivek was asked his views on Salman's war drama, which will be released a week before his film, Mr and Mrs Grey. Vivek's reaction to the question went viral, creating a stir on the internet.

What did Vivek say about Salman's Maatrubhumi?

Sharing his thoughts about Maatrubhumi, Vivek said, "Main maanta hoon ki koi bhi film, agar humare bhartiya sena ke shaurya, bravery, courage, valour ke upar ban rahi hai, toh humein as an audience hume usse support karn chaiye (I believe that if any film is made about the gallantry, bravery, courage, and valour of our Indian Armed Forces, then we, as an audience, should support it)."

Maatrubhumi bahut successful ho: Vivek Oberoi

Vivek further added that Salman's film is directed by Apoorva Lakhia, and he's his good friend. So he wishes nothing but success for his film. He said, "Uss film ko bahut pyaar mile. Mera dost hai, Apoorva Lakhia, jisne is film ko direct kiya hai. Shootout at Lokhandwala uske saath ki thi. Toh uske liye bhi dher saari shubhkamanaye. Ishwar kare ki woh film bahut successful ho (I hope the film receives a lot of love. A friend of mine, Apoorva Lakhia, directed it—I had previously worked with him on Shootout at Lokhandwala—so I send him my best wishes as well. I truly hope the film becomes a great success)".

Watch the viral reaction of Vivek Oberoi

LATEST - Vivek Oberoi on megastar #SalmanKhan's upcoming film #Maatrubhumi Reporter: Salman Bhai ki movie aa rahi hai 4 Dec ko kya kehna chahenge? Vivek: Agar koi bhi film hamari Indian Army ke bravery par banti hai to humein support karna chahiye. Is film ko bahut pyaar mile! https://t.co/Y628yehUFP — Sohail. (@BeingSohail__) November 28, 2026

The Krrish 3 actor concluded, "Logo ko yeh film prerna de, aur main humesha kehta hu ki koi film jo humare vardi walon bhaiyon ke liye dil mein respect paida karti hai, us film ka success ho (May it serve as an inspiration to people; I have always maintained that any film which fosters respect for our brothers in uniform deserves to be successful)." Maatrubhumi will release in cinemas on December 4, 2026.

Also read: Viral video: Diljit Dosanjh makes big statement on getting death threats: 'Aap beshak bomb phenko, lekin meri tarf se...'