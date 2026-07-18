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Viral video: Vishal Dadlani LASHES out at 'kayarta' of BJP, reacts to Delhi Police ending Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike: 'Deshvasiyon kab jaagoge?'

After Prakash Raj, even Vishal Dadlani strongly reacted to Sonam Wangchuk being forcefully taken to a government hospital by Delhi police, ending his 20-day hunger strike with such 'cowardice'.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jul 18, 2026, 05:13 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Viral video: Vishal Dadlani LASHES out at 'kayarta' of BJP, reacts to Delhi Police ending Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike: 'Deshvasiyon kab jaagoge?'
Vishal Dadlani, Delhi police forcefully taking Sonam Wangchuk from Jantar Mantar (Image source: IMDb, screengrab)
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Music composer Vishal Dadlani and veteran actor Prakash Raj have expressed their anger at the forceful removal of activist, innovator and reformer Sonam Wangchuk from the protest site at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. On Saturday, the composer took to his Instagram and shared a video of himself talking to the camera, as he expressed his frustration at the government's action.

Vishal Dadlani bursts out in anger

In Hindi, Vishal said, "Kya aapne kabhi aisi kayarta dekhi hai? Woh zabardasti Sonam ji ko le gaye. Woh is desh ke saath jo kar rahe han, vah... Mera dil toot jata hai, sach mein dil toot jata hai. Mere deshvasiyon, aap kab jagenge? Agar aap abhi nahin jage, to kab jagenge? Mujhe samajh nahin aa raha ki kya kahun, kya sochun, kya karun... Bus kaash main wahan hota aur kisi tarah madad kar pata. Iss samay gusse se mera dimag fata ja raha hai (Have you ever seen such cowardice? They forcefully took away Sonam ji. What they are doing to this country, this is... Breaks my heart, it breaks my heart. My countrymen, when will you wake up? If you don't wake up now, when will you wake up? I don't know what to say, I don't know what to think, I don't know what to... I just wish I was there to help in some way. My brain is bursting with anger right now)".

Watch the viral video of Vishal Dadlani

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by VISHAL (@vishaldadlani)

What happened to Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike? 

Sonam Wangchuk was forcibly removed by Delhi Police from his protest site at Jantar Mantar in the early hours of July 18 after completing 21 days of an indefinite hunger strike. Authorities shifted him to a hospital, citing his deteriorating health, medical advice and compliance with a Delhi High Court order. Police said protesters briefly obstructed the operation but maintained that only minimal force was used.

Also read: Prakash Raj BLASTS PM Narendra Modi for forcefully ending Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike: 'Chappan inch ka dara hua nangapan'

His supporters, however, alleged that the removal was carried out without consent and described it as a crackdown on a peaceful democratic protest. Sonam Wangchuk has been on a hunger strike demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in competitive exams. The raging issue of paper leaks across academia reached a fever pitch with the NEET paper leak.

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