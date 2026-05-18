Viral video: Vishal Dadlani blasts PM Narendra Modi's BJP over NEET paper leak, says 'jahil-gawar ko elect mat kijiye', internet gets divided

Vishal Dadlani expressed grief for the students who studied hard for the NEET paper, but their efforts were wasted after the paper leak. He strongly criticised the people in power and requested citizens to vote wisely.

Music composer Vishal Dadlani is among the few celebs who don't shy away from expressing his views, calling out the flaws under the ruling party. In his latest social media activity, Vishal voiced his opinion on the paper leak of the NEET-UG examination, standing in solidarity with the students who studied hard for the entire year, but their efforts were wasted due to alleged examination irregularities. On Instagram, Vishal dropped a reel, expressing his disappointment with the paper leak row and the 'sad state' of the country. Vishal strongly stated that such mishaps will happen as the people in power are illiterate and have no value for education.

'No government agency is taking responsibilities': Vishal Dadlani

The Don 2 composer started the video by saying, "Mai ye video isiliye bana raha hu, I just want to express my support and solidarity jin students ko iss NEET paper leak se takleef huyi hai. It's wrong ki har saal hota hai, it's even more wrong ki koi government agencies zimmedari nahi le rahi hain, even worse jo mantri vagera baithe huye hain jo keh rahe hain ki isme kya badi baat hai, hum nahi dete resignation. (I am making this video because I just want to express my support and solidarity to the students who have been affected by this neat paper leak whose time has been wasted, whose year has been wasted It's really wrong that this happens every year It's even more wrong that no government agency is taking responsibility It's even worse that the ministers are saying that it's not a big deal that we won't give this resignation It's disgraceful, shameful)."

Here's the viral video of Vishal Dadlani

'Jahil-gawar ko power nahi dijiye': Vishal Dadlani

Vishal further added that to improve the stature of education, people need to elect their leaders who are literate. He added, "Caste, creed, religion, inn sab cheezo se nikalke agar aapko apna future secure karna hai, iss desh ka future secure karna hai, we have to elect better people. Aise jahil gawaron ko please power mai mat daliye, chahe woh aapke jaat ke ho chahe woh aapke parivar ke ho, please don't vote for them (Unfortunately, we are living in a time where education has no value because those in power are not educated and this is going to destroy India Believe it or not, whether you like it or not, this is the truth I'm really sorry to say, but please, if possible, elect better people Vote for good people, educated people If you want to secure your future, we have to elect better people Please don't put illiterate people in power Whether they belong to your caste or your family, please don't vote for them)."

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Internet reacts to Vishal Dadlani's viral reel

The video was uploaded with 'limited comments', and it went viral in no time. As expected, the fans of PM Modi took it as an offence, and they slammed him. "Aapke hisaab se ye ache educated ppl kaun hai by the way? Rahul Gandhi? Ya Mamta Banerjee or Prakash Raj or any other Congress leader who are openly doing chori," wrote a netizen. Another netizen wrote, "First, you need to stop copying music, and then you should counsel others." However, on his Instagram post, there are positive comments as well, criticising the ruling government.