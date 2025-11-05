Viral video: Virat Kohli's fan calls him 'bewafa' in hilarious reel, Anushka Sharma's reaction is unmissable - Watch

Should India test Hydrogen bomb or wait for Pakistan? Debate begins as Trump triggers nuclear race
BOLLYWOOD
Here's how Anushka Sharma reacted to an Instagram reel shared by a Virat Kohli fan expressing his heartbreak for this reason.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been maintaining privacy in their personal lives after the birth of their children, Vamika and Akaay. The power couple is now making headlines after a social media exchange related to a hilarious reel made by a Kohli fan. The Instagram user Prithvi Zaveri shared a reel in response to the cricketer's comments about his wife being his only source of support during the difficult phase in his career, without mentioning his loyal fanbase.
The reel, set to Imran Khan's popular song Bewafa, includes an overlay caption that reads, "When Virat Kohli said that only Anushka Sharma supported him during his downfall." In the short clip, Virat's fan Prithvi is seen leaping out of a window to jump out and is seen hiding his tears by chopping onions in the kitchen. Anushka Sharma liked the reel on Instagram.
Taking to his Instagram Stories, Prithvi even shared the screenshot of his notification stating "Anushka Sharma liked this reel." He captioned his photo, "Guysss Anushka Sharma liked this post, and added red heart and crying emojis. In another Story, he wrote, "Can’t believe this is real. Checked twice, still can't", with a sweating emoji.
After Virat Kohli scored his 81st international hundred during the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test against Australia at Perth, the ace cricketer thanked Anushka for her constant spport during his togh times. Talking to former Australian cricketer Adam Gilchrist, Kohli said, "Anushka has been right by my side through thick and thin. She knows everything that goes on behind the scene, what goes on in the head when you don’t play as well, you make a few mistakes after getting yourself in."
"I just wanted to contribute to the team’s cause, I do not want to hang around just for the sake of it, I take pride in performing for the country. Feels amazing, the fact that she is here makes it more special", he added. This was Virat Kohli's last Test century as he retired from Test cricket after the series against Australia.
