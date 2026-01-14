FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Viral video: Veer Pahariya subtly confirms break up, arrives at Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben's reception without Tara Sutaria, netizens say 'you deserve better'

Veer Pahariya was among the guests at Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's wedding reception. Still, unlike previous public appearances, he was spotted without his girlfriend, Tara Sutaria, giving out a subtle hint of confirmation about their rumoured split.

Simran Singh

Updated : Jan 14, 2026, 09:00 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Actor Veer Pahariya made his major public appearance at Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben's wedding reception, and as expected, he arrived alone, without his girlfriend Tara Sutaria. Ever since Tara and Veer went public about their relationship, they have been spotted together on several occasions. However, Veer's solo presence at Nupur-Stebin's reception gave out a clear hint about their breakup. Tara and Veer's relationship has been affected after the actress shared the stage with AP Dhillon at his concert. Their sizzling chemistry and on-stage kiss moment miffed Veer, and it was clearly visible in the videos that went viral online. 

Veer Pahariya's solo appearance at Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's wedding reception

Nupur Sanon, sister of Kriti Sanon, got married to singer Stebin Ben on January 11 in Christian and Hindu wedding rituals at Udaipur. The couple hosted a lavish reception in Mumbai. Veer Pahariya was among the guests who attended the ceremony. In the now-viral video, Veer is seen hugging Nupur while standing with Stebin, expressing his regards to the newlyweds. Then Veer walks towards Kriti, hugs him, and walks towards the venue. Usually, in such occasions, Veer used to be accompanied by Tara. But her absence has subtly confirmed their separation. 

Internet reaction to Veer Pahariya-Tara Sutaria's breakup 

As soon as the video was shared online, several netizens asked, 'Where's Tara?' A few others expressed their support for Veer and went on to say that he deserved better. A netizen wrote, "Be strong, you deserve better." Another netizen wrote, "Kriti asking if you are free now. Spot available lol." One of the netizens asked, "Where's she? Lagta hai breakup paka."

About Nupur Sanon

Kriti Sanon's younger sister, Nupur Sanon, made her on-screen debut with Akshay Kumar's Punjabi song video Filhall (2019). Their chemistry was widely appriciated, and the song video gained immense popularity, leading to its sequel Fihaal 2: Mohabbat (2021). Nupur also starred opposite Kunal Kemmu in the web series Pop Kaun.

