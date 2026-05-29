Viral video: Varun Dhawan's wife acts 'too possesive', doesn't let him hold Pooja Hegde's hand? Netizens say 'don't take spouse to movie promotion'

While promoting Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, netizens spotted Varun in a rather filmy situation, similar to his upcoming film, and shared their views in the comment section.

It seems like Varun Dhawan is struggling with a real-life dilemma while promoting his upcoming film, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. Varun was spotted attending a promotional event with his co-star Pooja Hegde, accompanied by his real wife, Natasha Dalal. In a viral video, Natasha is seen holding Varun's hands tightly and leading him to exit the venue.

Natasha didn't let Varun hold Pooja's hand?

The funniest, or rather the embarrassing moment, for the actor was when he tried to interact with a man in a white shirt, who was walking beside Pooja. They were a few steps behind Varun and Natasha. When the Judwaa 2 actor turned back to interact with him, Natasha didn't let that happen. She pulled Varun's hand, hinting to move forward. Varun hopelessly looked down and continued walking. Later, the other person came to Varun, hugged him, and then the actor left. This moment was caught on lens, and the video went viral.

Watch the viral video

Varun Dhawan wanted to hold Pooja Hegde’s hand, but his wife kept pulling him away. Honestly, what’s the point of wives attending movie promotions anyway? pic.twitter.com/I0GtVLB7yS May 28, 2026

Internet see reel drama in real life

Natasha's possessive nature and her gestures attracted netizens, and they were smart enough to understand that she didn't want Varun to stop anywhere. Several netizens dropped funny reactions to Varun's situation. "Lol, she is holding on to him for dear life! Never a smile on that lady's face. Don't take a spouse to a movie promotion." Another netizen wrote, "You cannot even hold the hand of any other girl in front of your wife, even if she is the heroine of your movie." One of the netizens wrote, "What was Varun expecting. This is more drama than his movies."

About Varun Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

Varun will soon be seen in the romantic comedy Hai Jawani toh Ishq Hona Hai. The movie is directed by his father, David Dhawan, and also stars Pooja and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles. This marks Varun's third collaboration with David after Main Tera Hero (2014) and Coolie No 1 (2020). However, the film is facing legal trouble. Producer Vashu Bhagnani has openly slammed David, Varun, and Ramesh Taurani for 'unauthorised use' of Biwi No 1 songs, including Chunari Chunari and Ishq Sona Hai.

Vashu, under Puja Entertainment, has reportedly filed a Rs 400 crore lawsuit against Tips Industries Limited, Ramesh Taurani, Kumar S Taurani, and filmmaker David Dhawan for the same reason. In the response, Tips Industries maintains that it holds the music and audio rights for the songs and has dismissed the allegations as unfounded. Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai will release in cinemas on June 5.