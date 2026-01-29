Viral video: Varun Dhawan reveals 'worst injury' he suffered during Border 2, fractured tailbone, netizens apologise: 'We're sorry VD'

Varun Dhawan gave another befitting reply to haters and trolls, shared BTS from Border 2 that captured his hard work and dedication towards the latest war drama blockbuster.

Varun Dhawan has redeemed himself with Border 2, and amid the trolling, the actor shared a BTS, showing his dedication towards his character. In the Sunny Deol-starrer, Varun played the character of the real hero Major Hoshiyar Singh Dahiya. On his Instagram, VD shared a scene from the climax fight, in which he suffered a major injury of hairline fracture. In the intense moment of a hand-to-hand combat, Varun is seen getting his back smashed on a rock near the camera, ending up hurting his tailbone.

Also read: Border 2 Movie Review: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's epic exceeds expectations, give out best war film of the decade

Calling it his 'worst injury' ever, Varun wrote, "The worst injury i ever got on border 2. I smashed my tailbone into a rock when i tried avoid banging into the camera. It was the worst pain i ever felt. O sustained a hairline fracture on the tailbone, which i feel i am still healing from." He acknowledged his team for their help and support, and wrote, "Thankful to my team for helping me continue that day i could barely walk, but we kept going. Grateful for the journey."

Watch the BTS of Varun Dhawan getting hurt

Internet reacts to VD's journey, dedication to Border 2

Soon, the post went viral, and Dhawan fans went gaga over his dedication. However, a few netizens even apologised to VD for mocking him during the initial phase of Border 2's promotions. "You were so good in Border 2, Varun. Your Best Performance till date," wrote a netizen. Another netizen wrote, "Ohhh VD, this success is a result of this hard work, dedication and efforts. You deserve all the love and appreciation." One of the netizens wrote, "VD Sir.. dhyaan rakha kijiye safety ka bhi koi action scene shoot ho jab bhi.. so dedicated." A cybercitizen wrote, "Varun Dhawan ko trol karne walon Ek Bar Dekhe Ho Border 2."

Also read: Varun Dhawan hits back at trolls, reacts to harsh criticism on his acting in Border 2: 'Yahi sawaal ne...'

About Border 2 box office collection

As per Sacnilk, in six days, Border 2 has earned Rs 213 crore net in India. As per the producers, the movie GBOC is Rs 231.83 crore. When it comes to worldwide collection, Border 2 has grossed Rs 295 crore.