Urvashi Rautela first walked the Cannes red carpet in 2022 for her Tamil debut film The Legend. Since then, she has continued to impress with her glamorous fashion choices.

Urvashi Rautela, known for her striking beauty, made a dazzling appearance at the opening ceremony of Cannes 2024. Her stunning look caught the attention of both onlookers and photographers.

For those unaware, Urvashi first walked the Cannes red carpet in 2022 for her Tamil debut film The Legend. Since then, she has continued to impress with her glamorous fashion choices. In 2024, a video of Urvashi from the prestigious Cannes Film Festival surfaced online, capturing a stunning yet slightly awkward moment.

The actress looked breathtaking in a strapless white gown featuring a corset-style bodice and a dramatic flowing train. She styled her look with a sleek bun and statement earrings. However, while exiting the venue, her gown got caught in a door, creating a brief but noticeable hiccup in her graceful walk.

As the video went viral, netizens were quick to react. While some admired her look, many poked fun at the awkward moment when her gown got stuck.

Watch viral:

Social media was flooded with witty comments. One user wrote, “World’s youngest and highest-paid actress, most beautiful woman with a humongous fan following and net worth of 550 crores — and the first one to get stuck in a door.” Another joked, “World’s first IITian and youngest Miss Universe to get stuck in a revolving door at Cannes.”

Though it was just a minor wardrobe mishap, it gave the internet plenty to laugh about.

Earlier in Cannes 2024, Urvashi had turned heads in a bold hot pink gown by designer duo Khaled & Marwan. The eye-catching outfit featured dramatic ruffled sleeves, a structured corset bodice, and a lacy skirt with a daring thigh-high slit.

She completed the glamorous look with a sparkling bejewelled headband, sheer matching gloves, and diamond bracelets and earrings. The ensemble was a perfect mix of drama and elegance, reaffirming her reputation as a red carpet showstopper.

Now, in 2025, Urvashi has returned to Cannes once again, continuing her streak of making fashion statements at the global event.