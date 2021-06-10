Viral Video: Urvashi Rautela gets clocked 'right in the gut' by her trainer during workout session

Urvashi Rautela is one of the fittest beauties in the film industry. She keeps herself fit by working out religiously. Recently, Urvashi took to her Instagram page and shared a shocking video where she is being punched on her belly by her trainer continuously which is considered to be a part of the training. In the video, the actor is seen wearing a black workout outfit with boxing gloves and getting hit right in her gut.

She captioned the video stating, "NO PAIN NO GAIN. He clocks me right in the gut. Getting walloped is part of my action film. Absorbing his blows."

For the uninitiated, getting punched in the belly is considered to be a prime part of the training for boxers, MMA fighters and other martial arts athletes. The main reason for getting walloped is considered to be able to practice taking the pain in and teach your body to absorb the punch.

Meanwhile, Urvashi will soon be flying to Sweden especially to be trained by the Swedish trainer Magnus Lygdback. He is known for training Gal Gadot to prep for her role in 'Wonder Woman'.

On the work front, Urvashi will be making her Tamil debut in which she will be playing the role of a microbiologist and an IITian.

She is going to appear in a bilingual thriller 'Black Rose' along with the Hindi remake of 'Thirutu Payale 2'.

Urvashi is starring in a lead role in Jio studio's web series 'Inspector Avinash' opposite Randeep Hooda, which is a biopic based on the true story of super cop Avinash Mishra and Poonam Mishra.