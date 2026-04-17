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Viral video: Urvashi Rautela gets brtually trolled for looking like 'plastic ki gudiya', netizens say 'yeh abhi tak zinda hai'

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Viral video: Urvashi Rautela gets brtually trolled for looking like 'plastic ki gudiya', netizens say 'yeh abhi tak zinda hai'

Urvashi Rautela was spotted at The INCA Awards 2026. She walked the red carpet, and netizens are having a field day looking at her OOTD.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 17, 2026, 11:31 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Viral video: Urvashi Rautela gets brtually trolled for looking like 'plastic ki gudiya', netizens say 'yeh abhi tak zinda hai'
Urvashi Rautela
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Urvashi Rautela is among the actresses who're in the headlines less for her work and more for her appearances and statements. Recently, the Great Grand Masti actress attended the INCA Awards in Mumbai. Apart from Urvashi, several celebs marked their attendance, including Karan Johar, Rekha, Bobby Deol, Shriya Saran, Kamal Haasan and Shruti Hassan. In the star-studded event, celebs proved their A-game in fashion. When Urvashi walked the red carpet, she attracted netizens, but for the wrong reasons. 

What did Urvashi Rautela wear for the award night

For the event, Urvashi Rautela is dressed in a glamorous traditional-meets-modern lehenga-style outfit with heavy embellishments. The Singh Saab actress wore a pink choli, a heavily sequined and embellished crop blouse with metallic detailing and a structured fit, giving it a bold, glamorous look. The matching high-waisted lehenga skirt features intricate silver and mirror-like embellishments, creating a shimmering effect. The sheer pink net dupatta and glam makeup with highlighted cheeks, bold eyes, and styled hair gave a bold look to Urvashi.

Netizens call Urvashi 'Rakhi Sawant ka updated version'

Urvashi's OOTD attracted trolls, and they slammed the actress for resembling a plastic doll. A netizen asked, "Yeh abhi tak zinda hai?" Another netizen wrote, "Kitne der tak saans rok kar rakhogi" One of the netizens wrote, "Isko beautiful nhi bakwas bolte hai." A cybercitizen wrote, "Baap re baap… Rakhi Sawant ka thoda updated version." "Make-up ki dukaan," wrote an internet user. Mostly, netizens have dropped negative, nasty comments on Urvashi's reel, making her the butt of jokes. 

Urvashi Rautela's career

On the work front, after a dull career in Bollywood, Urvashi Rautela has now diverted her attention to the South. She's making appearances and performing dance numbers in regional films, including Nandamuri Balakrishna's Daaku Maharaj. She made her acting debut opposite Sunny Deol in Singh Saab The Great (2013), but it flopped at the box office. 

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Viral video: Urvashi Rautela gets brtually trolled for looking like 'plastic ki gudiya', netizens say 'yeh abhi tak zinda hai'
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