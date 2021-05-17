Viral video: Krishna Shroff goes cycling in a bikini, sparks frenzy on social media

Krishna Shroff is an entrepreneur who is the owner of Matrix Fight Night, an MMA promotion company. A fitness enthusiast, her Instagram page is filled with photos flaunting her fit bod and looking drop-dead gorgeous as ever. Krishna who is Jackie Shroff-Ayesha Shroff's daughter and Tiger Shroff's younger sister often shares posts donning a bikini look and flaunting her flawless figure and tattoos too.

Now, we got our hands on a video in which Krishna is seen wearing a red bikini top and white shorts while enjoying her time cycling during the weekend. She shared the selfie video on her Instagram story and also gave a glimpse into the scenic beauty she is enjoying looking at while cycling.

Meanwhile, Krishna is a pro mixed martial arts and like her brother Tiger, she has shown her love for fitness and martial arts often on her social media pages.

Talking about the same, Kishu told Mid Day during an interview, " The reason I wanted to promote the sport of Mixed Martial Arts purely stems from passion. I’ve been following the sport for over a decade now and am extremely inspired by its athletes. It takes a special kind of human being to do what these athletes do and that has always been very intriguing to me. Once I began practising the sport, I only grew more fond of it. MMA has given me confidence and discipline like nothing else I’ve tried my hand at in the past. It’s been a life-changing decision and my best one to date."