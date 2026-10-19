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Viral video: Tiger Shroff injures arm in firing attack, but took THIS action to save his driver, netizens laud actor: 'This guy has guts'

The way Tiger Shroff used his presence of mind moments after the firing attack won over the netizens. A viral video shows how he saved his driver and took charge of the unprecedented situation.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 19, 2026, 07:28 AM IST

Viral video: Tiger Shroff injures arm in firing attack, but took THIS action to save his driver, netizens laud actor: 'This guy has guts'
Tiger Shroff after the firing attack (Image source: Screengrab)
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The firing attack on Tiger Shroff left the film industry and his fans terrified. But netizens have lauded the bravery and presence of mind of the Baaghi actor. On Sunday evening, two unidentified men opened fire at Tiger's car at very close range in Juhu. After firing five rounds, the shooters fled from the scene. Bystanders and fans were baffled by the situation. However, the actor overcame his fear and did something that became a badge of honour for him. The viral video on Twitter showed how Tiger reacted to the attack and the swift action he took, moments after shots were fired. 

What did Tiger do after shots were fired? 

In a viral video, we see Tiger Shroff jumping right in front of the car, taking the driver's seat, and pushing his staff back out of danger. His driver suffered injuries, and to avoid the worst, Tiger stepped forward and took the wheel. Fans were heard saying, "Aap hi le jao, chale jao." Tiger didn't think for a second, and he himself drove the car and left from the Pushpa Narsee Park area, Juhu. Tiger drove himself to Nanavati Hospital, where he got treated. For the unversed, due to the close-range firing, Tiger suffered burns on his left arm from gunpowder and shards of glass. 

Here's the viral video

Netizens laud Tiger Shroff

The viral video left netizens in shock and awe of the actor. Several internet users lauded how Tiger bravely handled the situation. A netizen wrote, "Tiger Shroff ne aajtak jitni bhi action thriller films ki thi, usmein aaj sabse badi jigar wali thi. Driver ke ghayal hote hi khudh driving seat pe aa gaye." Another netizen wrote, "This guy has guts." One of the netizens wrote, "Tiger Shroff has shown wisdom here." One of the netizens wrote, "Lawrence Bishnoi has recovered the Gagan Tatkale case and has taken magnetic responsibility for the matter. Let's see what the police does." Maharashtra Deputy CM, Eknath Shinde, met Tiger after he returned home and assured the strictest action against these gangs and attacks.

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