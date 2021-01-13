Viral Video: THIS actress saves gym time, cycles 12 km to reach film set

Actor Rakul Preet Singh, who recently recovered from coronavirus infection, is back to doing what she does best -- being an actor!

The Indian film star, who is now prepping for her role in upcoming film 'Mayday', on Thursday took to her Instagram handle to post a video of her cycling to the film set. The actress, who can be seen sporting athleisure and a protective helmet, apparently saved her gym time and cycled way to her film set. In the clip she is seen cycling while someone is seen filming her from a car.

"Welll what m trying to say here is cycling on way to set time management.. 12kms," she wrote alongside the video.

Take a look:

For the unversed, Rakul has started shooting for 'MayDay'. Meanwhile, actor turned director and Bollywood star Ajay Devgn announced that he has almost completed the shoot of the first schedule of the film in Hyderabad.

'Mayday' marks Ajay's return to direction after "Shivaay" and "U Me Aur Hum". The thriller is expected to release on April 29, 2022. The 'Tanhaji' actor took to his Instagram and shared a BTS picture from the sets of his upcoming film, 'Mayday'. In the caption, he wrote, "It's always immensely satisfying to be on set. One long schedule almost wrapped, next one is around the corner @daanishgandhi @adffilms #ShootModeOn #Mayday #filmcrew."

Besides Rakul, the film also stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Angira Dhar.