Viral video: Thalapathy Vijay's rumoured girlfriend Trisha attends his CM oath ceremony, netizens brutally troll actress: 'Side chicks will be new normal'

At Thalapathy Vijay's oath ceremony, Trisha Krishnan arrived with a glowing face, proudly waving her hands to fans and meeting his family and friends. However, netizens aren't impressed with this gesture, and they're brutally trolling her and the superstar CM of Tamil Nadu.

It's a big day for Thalapathy Vijay and his followers. Their superstar has become real-life Jana Neta, the chief minister of Tamil Nadu. On Sunday morning, Vijay took the oath of becoming the leader of the suppressed, committing himself to the service of people. The oath ceremony was attended by Vijay's family members and close associates. The Master actor's rumoured girlfriend, Trisha Krishnan, also arrived at the venue and witnessed the grand moment live. However, Trisha's presence left the internet divided. A major section of netizens expressed their disappointment as Vijay is reportedly in the process of getting a divorce from Sangeetha Sornalingam, and yet Trisha attended the ceremony.

Watch Trisha attending Vijay's CM oath ceremony

A guy who ditched his wife and two kids for an actress is now our CM.

Brought his side chick even before divorce.

Normalizing adultery like its cool family values destroyed. Side chicks will be the new normal.

How Pathetic #SaveTN

pic.twitter.com/PJpmgGaHui — (@Riyashaishere) May 10, 2026

Netizens call Trisha Vijay's side chick

The video of Trisha arriving at Chennai's Nehru Indoor Stadium (also known as Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium) left netizens furious. The Khatta Meetha actress became the soft target of trolls, and they slammed her. An internet user wrote, "A guy who ditched his wife and two kids for an actress is now our CM. Brought his side chick even before the divorce. Normalizing adultery like it's cool, family values destroyed. Side chicks will be the new normal. How Pathetic." Another internet user wrote, "Imagine being 51 years old ...your own son, daughter didn't come for the peak moment of your life, still sticking with your affair with women.. keeping her front than his wife, who stood for 25 years. Never seen such a low-life creature."

Also read: As Thalapathy Vijay becomes Tamil Nadu's CM, his HSC marksheet goes viral, superstar's score in Mathematics and Science will shock you

Fans jump in support of Thalapathy Vijay

However, amid the brutal trolling, a few die-hard fans of Vijay also defended him and Trisha. A fan wrote, "There is no law that prohibits adultery. Adultery makes a wife eligible for alimony, that’s all. No law stops you from having a girlfriend, isn’t it?" Another fan wrote, "This is very old, nothing new. Karunanidhi in those old times had two wives! So common that’s nothing new. I don’t support the mindset, but yea it’s not a new thing."