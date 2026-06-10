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Viral video: Thalapathy Vijay gives strict warning, assures 'severe, quick punishment' who will harm women's safety, internet gets divided

Thalapathy Vijay unveiled the all-women Singappen Special Commando Force and shared his uncompromised vision for women's safety. However, the internet got divided.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 10, 2026, 07:05 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Viral video: Thalapathy Vijay gives strict warning, assures 'severe, quick punishment' who will harm women's safety, internet gets divided
Thalapathy Vijay with Police Force (Image source: Screengrab)
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Tamil Nadu CM, C. Joseph Vijay, aka Thalapathy Vijay, has issued a stern warning in support of women's safety, promising to give quick and severe punishment to those who try to harm the sanity of women. On Tuesday, Vijay revealed the all-women Singappen Special Commando Force and addressed his people and the media at the event. After unveiling the big logo with the officers, Vijay took the centrestage and gave a short but impactful speech, leaving his fans delighted and other netizens impressed. Thalapathy Vijay is very particular about maintaining law and order, and his latest speech further solidified him as the people's man. 

Thalapathy Vijay on the safety of women 

Vijay, in his speech, has given an ultimatum that he won't tolerate any nuisance against women. The troublemakers will be assured to receive the maximum punishment. He said, "I was saying this softly.. But now I'm saying this as a warning. Whoever disturbs women's safety will not be tolerated. The punishment will be very severe, and it will be a very quick one."

Watch the viral speech of Thalapathy Vijay

Netizens' reaction to Thalapathy Vijay's speech

As expected, Vijay's latest appearance and his vision went viral with the speech. While his fans went gaga over his clear vision, naysayers went on to troll him. A netizen asked, "Dear @TVKVijayHQ, if a lady misuses her rights and gives a false complaint, whats ur action then? Can you ensure safety for men, too, from such cheap ladies? Asking this as a victim." Another netizen wrote, "If the women safety is restored via singapenn,@TVKVijayHQ will rule for 20 years straight minimum."

Also read: Thalapathy Vijay's rumoured girlfriend Trisha did only one Hindi film, romanced Akshay Kumar, her Bollywood career ended after flop debut, movie later became cult classic

One of the netizens wrote, "1091 helpline introduced during ADMK regime received 15000 calls in just three months, with women and children helped. GCP CoP himself carried out a campaign in plain clothes about a mobile app for women's safety. @AIADMKOfficial, as usual, was very poor in marketing."

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