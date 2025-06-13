Hours after Sunjay Kapur's demise, visibly distressed Kareena Kapoor, along with Saif Ali Khan, was spotted at his ex-wife, Karisma Kapoor's home. Celebs visited Karisma to offer her support.

Sunjay Kapur death: Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband, Sunjay Kapur's demise, has shocked the actress and her family. Soon after Sunjay's death, Kareena Kapoor, along with her husband Saif Ali Khan, rushed to Karisma Kapoor's residence. A visibly distressed, emotional Kareena was trying to hide her tears from paps, but her vulnerable moment was captured by the lenses.

After Kareena, Karisma's besties, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora, also arrived at the Raja Babu's actress residence, and Malaika also failed to hide her tears from the cameras. Kareena's video was there on Viral Bhayani's Instagram. But it was pulled down from Instagram and reuploaded.

The reaction of Kapoors and Aroras left netizens puzzled. Sunjay and Karisma had a long, ugly divorce battle. Both parties made several accusations against each other. Thus, the reaction of his ex-wife has confused internet users. A netizen wrote, "Ex-husband who tortured her. Wonder what the visit is for?" Another netizen wrote, "Kids lost their father."