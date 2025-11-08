Viral video: Tara Sutaria dances with Janhvi Kapoor on Zingaat, netizens react: 'Devrani-jethani ek saath with...'

Pahariya brothers' partners- Janhvi Kapoor and Tara Sutaria have united for an event, leaving netizens impressed.

Actress Tara Sutaria has made her relationship official with Veer Pahariya public, and now fans are curious about her relationship with Janhvi Kapoor, who is dating Veer’s brother, Shikhar Pahariya. Recently, a viral video of Tara and Janhvi grooving to the iconic track Zingaat. The actresses can be seen smiling and enjoying themselves on stage as the singer performs beside them. The video took fans by surprise, with netizens quickly flooding the comments with their reactions. A user wrote, “Devrani Jethani ek saath" Another fan added, “They deserve each other’s friendship."

Janhvi Kapoor Reacted To Veer Pahariya and Tara Sutaria’s romantic post. On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the Sky Force actor shared a series of monochrome pictures on Instagram. On one slide, he was seen posing with Tara Sutaria, both smiling. While Veer looked dapper in a white sherwani, Tara looked stunning in a saree. Janhvi Kapoor and her sister Khushi liked Veer’s romantic post. Even Tara posted pictures with her beau on the same day.

Tara Sutaria's love life before Veer Pahariya

Before going public with Veer, Tara was dating Aadar Jain. She was in a well-known relationship with actor Aadar Jain, a member of the Kapoor family and cousin to Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The two reportedly started dating around 2019, and Tara was often seen attending Kapoor family gatherings and events with Aadar. They also made several public appearances together, including at the Diwali parties and film premieres.

Despite their visible chemistry and Tara’s candid mentions of him in interviews, reports in mid-2023 suggested that the couple had amicably parted ways, choosing to remain friends while focusing on their individual careers. Later, Aadar married Alekha Advani in early 2025. The couple got engaged in September 2024 after a romantic beachside proposal. They first tied the knot in a Christian ceremony in Goa on January 12, 2025, followed by a traditional Hindu wedding in Mumbai on February 21, 2025. Their celebrations were attended by close friends and members of the Kapoor family, including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Karisma Kapoor.