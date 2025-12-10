FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

IBPS PO Exam 2025 UPDATE: Interview admit card released at ibps.in; Check direct link to download your hall ticket

Viral video: Tanya Mittal SNAPS back at paparaazo, says 'chal hatt' to photographer for THIS reason: 'Mere saath Bigg Boss...'

Kamal Haasan reacts to pan-India success of Kantara, KGF, Vikram, Baahubali, Pushpa: 'Regional is becoming new national'

Trump’s approval of Nvidia’s advanced AI chip sales to China draws scrutiny in US amid uncertainty over Beijing's demand

Who is Ajay Gupta? Close partner of Saurav, Gaurav Luthra, detained after Look-out notice over ‘Birch by Romeo’ nightclub fire

'Paaji mera role apne de diya': When Dharmemdra was confronted by 'upset' Shatrughan Sinha for taking away Sholay from him

US immigration update: Trump administration revoked 85,000 US visas since January due to...

Bengaluru Weather Update December 10: City wakes up to chilly morning, set to witness cold wave, minimum temperature to drop by...; Check IMD forecast here

BIG action against IndiGo amid mass flight cancellations, Aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu orders 10% cut in…, says, ‘CEO was summoned…’

School Holiday December 10: Schools to remain closed in THESE states today due to...; Check state-wise list here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Pakistan Army top official Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry caught 'winking' at female journalist; video goes viral, Internet says, 'someone...', WATCH

Pakistan Army top official Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry caught 'winking' at female jour

IBPS PO Exam 2025 UPDATE: Interview admit card released at ibps.in; Check direct link to download your hall ticket

IBPS PO Exam 2025 UPDATE: Interview admit card released at ibps.in

Viral video: Tanya Mittal SNAPS back at paparaazo, says 'chal hatt' to photographer for THIS reason: 'Mere saath Bigg Boss...'

Viral video: Tanya Mittal SNAPS back at paparaazo, says 'chal hatt' to cameraman

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Hussam Aseem? Bahraini rapper, mastermind behind Akshaye Khanna’s viral Fa9la song

Who is Hussam Aseem? Bahraini rapper, mastermind behind Akshaye Khanna’s Fa9la

Virat Kohli's Net Worth: From One8 to Puma, brands owned, endorsed by cricket legend

Virat Kohli's Net Worth: From One8 to Puma, brands owned, endorsed by cricket le

Who is Aditya Dhar? Dhurandhar director whose Dharma Productions debut was stopped by Uri attack then…, is married to…

Who is Aditya Dhar? Dhurandhar director whose Dharma Productions debut was stopp

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Viral video: Tanya Mittal SNAPS back at paparaazo, says 'chal hatt' to photographer for THIS reason: 'Mere saath Bigg Boss...'

After Bigg Boss 19 ended, Tanya Mittal got papped in Mumbai for the first time, and it was a bittersweet experience for her.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Dec 10, 2025, 10:37 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Viral video: Tanya Mittal SNAPS back at paparaazo, says 'chal hatt' to photographer for THIS reason: 'Mere saath Bigg Boss...'
Tanya Mittal
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

It's been two days since Bigg Boss 19 ended, and Tanya Mittal is now exploring the glamorous life of a celebrity. On Tuesday, Tanya Mittal got papped for the first time after BB, and she was overwhelmed by the response of the lensmen. However, by the end of the day, Tanya got furious with the photographers and even argued with a few of them. 

When Tanya apologised to the photographers

On Tuesday afternoon, Tanya was first spotted near Siddhivinayak Mandir. The Gwalior's 'spiritual influencer' visited Mumbai's famous temple to seek Bappa's blessings. After coming out of the premises, Tanya apologised to the paps and even distributed gifts for them. Tanya personally handed a silver coin to the photographers and even apologised for her behaviour. 

When Tanya got fumed over her bodyguards being addressed as 'bouncers'

In the evening, Tanya was papped again, and this time, she was guarded by her security. When photographers asked them to move away from her so that they could get her good pictures, Tanya got miffed as the paps addressed his security team as bouncers. Tanya, in an irritating tone, said, "Maine aapko kaha na, yeh bouncers nahi hai, mere bhai hai. Please inko aise mat bulao." Tanya was visibly miffed with photographers and left the venue without posing for them. 

Tanya vs Paparazzo over Jai Shree Ram?

In the third, and the most shocking video, Tanya literally snapped paparazzo, and asked him not to click her, and bug off. In the viral video, Tanya was seen coming out of an eatery. Suddenly, she spotted a photographer, who allegedly mocked her. Tanya called him out and told him not to click her pics.

The lenman greeted her with "Jai Shree Ram," and she replied, "Ab mat bol Jai Shri Ram, abhi mazak uda raha tha. Aaya bada. Yeh cover mat kar. Bigg Boss mat khel mere saath. Sidha bol nahi pasand hai toh phir hatt. Jai Shri Ram mat bolo jab has rahe ho toh." On the work front, Tanya will soon be collaborating with Ekta Kapoor. The show or other details are still under wraps. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IBPS PO Exam 2025 UPDATE: Interview admit card released at ibps.in; Check direct link to download your hall ticket
IBPS PO Exam 2025 UPDATE: Interview admit card released at ibps.in
Viral video: Tanya Mittal SNAPS back at paparaazo, says 'chal hatt' to cameraman for THIS reason: 'Mere saath Bigg Boss...'
Viral video: Tanya Mittal SNAPS back at paparaazo, says 'chal hatt' to cameraman
Kamal Haasan reacts to pan-India success of Kantara, KGF, Vikram, Baahubali, Pushpa: 'Regional is becoming new national'
Kamal Haasan reacts to pan-India success of Kantara, KGF, Vikram, Baahubali
Trump’s approval of Nvidia’s advanced AI chip sales to China draws scrutiny in US amid uncertainty over Beijing's demand
Trump’s approval of Nvidia’s advanced AI chip sales to China draws scrutiny in U
Who is Ajay Gupta? Close partner of Saurav, Gaurav Luthra, detained after Look-out notice over ‘Birch by Romeo’ nightclub fire
Who is Ajay Gupta? Close partner of Luthra brothers detained after Look-out noti
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Hussam Aseem? Bahraini rapper, mastermind behind Akshaye Khanna’s viral Fa9la song
Who is Hussam Aseem? Bahraini rapper, mastermind behind Akshaye Khanna’s Fa9la
Virat Kohli's Net Worth: From One8 to Puma, brands owned, endorsed by cricket legend
Virat Kohli's Net Worth: From One8 to Puma, brands owned, endorsed by cricket le
Who is Aditya Dhar? Dhurandhar director whose Dharma Productions debut was stopped by Uri attack then…, is married to…
Who is Aditya Dhar? Dhurandhar director whose Dharma Productions debut was stopp
In pics: Akshaye Khanna aka Dhurandhar's Rehman Dakait's impressive net worth of Rs 167 crore despite limited films, check his luxurious homes, investments
In pics: Akshaye Khanna aka Dhurandhar's Rehman Dakait's net worth of Rs 167 cr
In pics: As Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrate their wedding anniversary, here’s a peek at their most special moments
In pics: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding anniversary
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement