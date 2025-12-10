Viral video: Tanya Mittal SNAPS back at paparaazo, says 'chal hatt' to photographer for THIS reason: 'Mere saath Bigg Boss...'

After Bigg Boss 19 ended, Tanya Mittal got papped in Mumbai for the first time, and it was a bittersweet experience for her.

It's been two days since Bigg Boss 19 ended, and Tanya Mittal is now exploring the glamorous life of a celebrity. On Tuesday, Tanya Mittal got papped for the first time after BB, and she was overwhelmed by the response of the lensmen. However, by the end of the day, Tanya got furious with the photographers and even argued with a few of them.

When Tanya apologised to the photographers

On Tuesday afternoon, Tanya was first spotted near Siddhivinayak Mandir. The Gwalior's 'spiritual influencer' visited Mumbai's famous temple to seek Bappa's blessings. After coming out of the premises, Tanya apologised to the paps and even distributed gifts for them. Tanya personally handed a silver coin to the photographers and even apologised for her behaviour.

When Tanya got fumed over her bodyguards being addressed as 'bouncers'

In the evening, Tanya was papped again, and this time, she was guarded by her security. When photographers asked them to move away from her so that they could get her good pictures, Tanya got miffed as the paps addressed his security team as bouncers. Tanya, in an irritating tone, said, "Maine aapko kaha na, yeh bouncers nahi hai, mere bhai hai. Please inko aise mat bulao." Tanya was visibly miffed with photographers and left the venue without posing for them.

Tanya vs Paparazzo over Jai Shree Ram?

In the third, and the most shocking video, Tanya literally snapped paparazzo, and asked him not to click her, and bug off. In the viral video, Tanya was seen coming out of an eatery. Suddenly, she spotted a photographer, who allegedly mocked her. Tanya called him out and told him not to click her pics.

Very well said Mittal,

“seedha bol nahi pasand, toh phir hatt!”



The media really thinks they can mock anything they want.

But making fun of someone for chanting Ram Naam? Are you actually serious?

What part of this is so damn hard to understand?



You do you, Mittal ji. Don’t… pic.twitter.com/mgxT3LCjQC — (@AChaturvedi__) December 9, 2025

The lenman greeted her with "Jai Shree Ram," and she replied, "Ab mat bol Jai Shri Ram, abhi mazak uda raha tha. Aaya bada. Yeh cover mat kar. Bigg Boss mat khel mere saath. Sidha bol nahi pasand hai toh phir hatt. Jai Shri Ram mat bolo jab has rahe ho toh." On the work front, Tanya will soon be collaborating with Ekta Kapoor. The show or other details are still under wraps.