Viral video: Tanushree Dutta now blames Nana Patekar for Sushant Singh Rajput's death; netizens brutally slam her: 'Yeh alag level ka phoonk rahi hai'

Ever since Nana Patekar passed away, Tanushree is posting back-to-back stories, and even abused the deceased, hinting at her hysterical state. In a latest interview, Tanushree is now alleging that Nana Patekar is also connected with Sushant Singh Rajput

Actress Tanushree Dutta is now taking advantage of Nana Patekar's demise. Ever since the veteran actor passed away, she has suddenly become active on Instagram, posting back-to-back stories, and has even abused the deceased, hinting at her hysterical state. In a latest interview, Tanushree is now alleging that Nana Patekar is also connected with Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. While speaking to IBC24, Dutta reacted to getting backlash for mocking Nana's demise and continued blaming the late actor, calling herself a 'victim'. What's more hysterical is Dutta claiming that even Nana's death isn't real. She said, "Mujhe kyu villainise kar rahe ho? Main toh victim rahi hoon. Mujhe toh maut par bhi doubt ho raha hai. I highly doubt it."

Tanushree explains why Nana's death is fake, connecting it to Sushant Singh Rajput

The Aashiq Banaya Aapne actress went on to explain her theory of assumption, and said, "Abhi Sushant aur Disha Salian ka case khula hai na, bahut bade-bade naam dab rahe hain. Jail ho jayegi, kyuki itne proof aaye hain." Tanushree continues connecting Nana Patekar with Sushant Singh Rajput's death, claiming that he went to the Chhichhore actor's home in Patna at 10 am. How can he reach on time? According to the actress, Nana visited Sushant's home a day after he passed away, and he was among the earliest members to meet the actor's family. When the reporter tried to counter her, she continued narrating the same theory without making any sense.

Watch the clip

EXCLUSIVE #TanushreeDutta has made a shocking allegation against Nana Patekar , even dragging him into #SushantSinghRajput’s death. This is getting out of hand! She is questioning #Nanapatekar ’s movements on June 14, 2020, and suggesting he knew about Sushant’s death beforehand. But such serious allegations cannot be treated as facts without solid evidence. How can anyone accuse someone of being involved in a death without concrete proof? Shouldn’t such serious claims be backed by evidence rather than speculation? October 10, 2026

Here's the biggest flaw in Tanushree's claim

According to the actress, Nana met a day after Sushant's demise. The Kai Po Che actor was found dead on June 14, 2020. Nana Patekar went to Singh's house to console the family on Sunday, June 28, 2020. The media reports have it on record. Clearly, Tanushree is making false allegations with baseless claims and theories. Even netizens found out and brutally slammed the actress

Tanushree gets blasted by the netizens

The viral clip left the netizens fuming. Several internet users suggested that Patekars should take legal action against the actress. Many of them mocked her. A netizen wrote, "They should file a defamation case against her for 100 crores for speaking such nonsense." Another netizen wrote, 'And these reporters r taking her interview for what? Why are you giving so much publicity to her? Have some shame. At least pay tribute to a legend pls go and have a reality check: on which date did Nana Patekar visit Sushant's father's house? It was not 14 June." One of the netizens wrote, "Waah madam ne to case crack kr diya.. ye logic perfect hai ye samajne ke liye ki victim kon rha hoga iske aur Nana ke matter me." One of the netizens wrote, "Is she saying Nana Patekar isn’t dead! Matlab yeh alag level ka phoonk rahi hai! This is not her expressing herself, pls…. For gossamer, acknowledge that she needs mental support."