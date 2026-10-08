Viral video: Tanushree Dutta insults late Nana Patekar, titles his demise 'Evil dead', netizens brutally troll 'pathetic' actress: 'Have some shame'

As Bollywood and cinema-goers are mourning the demise of Nana Patekar, actress Tanushree Dutta didn't hold back from insulting him, even after his death. Dutta's video on Nana's death has left netizens fuming, brutally slamming the actress.

Legendary actor Nana Patekar's demise has left the film fraternity and moviegoers shocked. While fans of Nana are still trying to cope with the loss of the National Award-winning artist, actress Tanushree Dutta got the perfect opportunity to make herself relevant again. Soon after the news of Nana's demise broke, leaving his followers shocked, Dutta started posting long notes on her Instagram stories, alleging strange activities happening in her surroundings. Tanushree crossed all limits when she went on to call Nana's demise 'Evil dead'. Unlike an Insta reel, Tanushree dropped a video on Instagram stories, claiming that she was leaving for an event, but she fears that the entire media will be focused on Nana's demise, and it might even affect her public appearance.

Tanushree Dutta calls Nana Patekar's death 'evil dead'

In the video, Tanushree said, "I have heard the news. Today is my work day. I am going to Lucknow for an event, and I want to focus on that. What an odd day for all this to happen, because I am doing a very big event in Lucknow. It was pretty important to me. I had my entire day planned out to do all these Lives and post content. And now I am worried that in the evening, that’s all the media is going to be interested in is ‘Evil Dead'."

SHAME ON TANUSHREE DUTTA Using this kind of derogatory language for a Veteran actor who has just left for his heavenly abode, PATHETIC. https://t.co/fz8HLeji0v — KBP Reviews (@KshitizCritic) October 8, 2026

Dutta further added that, "So, I will give my reaction once I figure out what kind of reaction I should have. So, definitely, condolences to the family. Thank you very much." The Aashiq Banaya Aapne actress has clearly hinted that she craves media attention and would entertain news portals that would like to take her reaction.

Netizens brutally slam Tanushree Dutta

As expected, netizens found Tanushree's comment extremely distasteful and insensitive. A netizen wrote, "What a shame. Tanushree Dutta comment on Nana Patekar sir's nonsense remarks; it's so pathetic. Shame on you." Another netizen wrote, "SHAME ON TANUSHREE DUTTA. Using this kind of derogatory language for a Veteran actor who has just left for his heavenly abode is pathetic." One of the netizens wrote, "Shame on this lady. Calling a legendary actor like Nana Patekar's demise 'Evil Dead' shows such a pathetic and vile mindset. No matter what past grudges you have, losing basic human decency at someone's death is absolutely disgusting. Truly low-class behavior by Tanushree Dutta."

What went wrong with Tanushree Dutta?

The tension between Tanushree and Nana Patekar stems from sexual harassment allegations made by the actress against him during the shoot of Horn 'OK' Pleassss. Dutta alleged that Nana touched her inappropriately and insisted on intimate dance steps. After her objections, Dutta walked off the set. In 2018, Dutta revisited the allegations during interviews, which played a significant role in sparking India's #MeToo movement in the film industry. However, Nana consistently denied all the allegations, and later the court closed the criminal case against Patekar as Mumbai Police reported that they found no evidence to support the charges.