Viral video: Tanushree Dutta criticises Gen Z for their protest, links with Bangladesh border conflict, netizens brutally troll her: 'Chup kar 7vi fail'

After Kangana Ranaut, Tanushree Dutta has now commented on the students' protest and stated that Gen Z needs to act responsibly, as threats from neighbouring countries will use them to attack India.

After Kangana Ranaut, actress Tanushree Dutta has strongly reacted to the ongoing Gen Z protests, asking them to act responsibly and focus on national security and border issues. Taking her thoughts to social media, the Aashiq Banaya Aapne actress shared a post with a note that reads, "Gen-Z ke bacche par bharosa hai… Nishana hai India.” She further wrote, "Education system reforms is not too far away. It’s time to move away from this topic and focus on securing our borders and other constructive pursuits. Best not to disturb a well-functioning administrative setup simply based on fiery emotions & mob influence."

Tanushree says leadership is working hard to keep youngsters safe

Tanushree further added that Gen-Z must express their anger responsibly. "We all love them; everyone in India has acknowledged their value and importance in our system. Everyone wants the best for them as they are our future." She further wrote, “But logon ka bas ek hi maqsad hai—Desh. Leadership teams are working very hard to keep us all safe and comfortable here in India."

Tanushree links students' protest with Bangladesh border conflict?

In the video, Tanushree elaborated, "Right now, the resignation of any top administrator of the country can prove harmful. We are surrounded from all sides. There is tension on the borders, especially the Bangladesh border. The Bangladesh border has not been fully secured yet. And maybe this is the after-effect of that. Because whatever is happening there has not started to stop. So there will be a little retaliation.” The actress also mentioned, “Modi ji and Shah ji together secured the Bangladesh border. After that, all these issues arose. I am not saying that students' protests are wrong or genuine, but the situation is sensitive.”

Concluding her remarks, Tanushree added that the enemies of the country want us to become vulnerable at the border level. And Gen Z they get angry at everything. "That is what the enemies of the country want—to provoke people. But now they are solving the issue," she added.

Also read: Ranvir Shorey praises PM Narendra Modi for leading 'example on free speech', netizens brutally troll him: 'Bhai tu apna beer pi aur mutton kha'

Netizens brutally trolled Tanushree Dutta

Soon after the actress dropped the post, netizens brutally trolled the actress for diluting the topic. An internet user wrote, "Get ur facts checked." Another netizen wrote, "Chup kar 7vi fail." One of the netizens wrote, "Tu bhi bik gayi saste me!" Another internet user wrote, "Disappointed and unfollowed. Bollywood really has no brains."