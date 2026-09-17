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Viral video: Tamannaah Bhatia calls Sidharth Malhotra 'most handsome man', netizens call it flirting, say 'Kiara Advani ko dekhna chaiye'

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia will soon be seen in an action-adventure Vvaan, and the actress is mighty impressed with the personality of her co-star, leaving netizens puzzled.

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Simran SinghSimran Singh

Updated : Sep 17, 2026, 06:20 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Viral video: Tamannaah Bhatia calls Sidharth Malhotra 'most handsome man', netizens call it flirting, say 'Kiara Advani ko dekhna chaiye'
Tamannaah Bhatia with Sidharth Malhotra (Image source: Instagram)
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Actress Tamannaah Bhatia will soon be seen with Sidharth Malhotra in the mystic action-adventure, The Vvaan: Force of the Forest, and it seems she's mighty impressed with her co-star. While promoting their film, Tamannaah spoke highly of Sidharth and went on to call him the 'most handsome' man he saw in the last 20 years. Apart from his looks, Tamannaah even praised his chivalry and his humble nature, which impressed her a lot. 

What did Tamannaah say about Sidharth Malhotra?

After taking the centre stage, Tamannaah said, "Handsome ka jo title hai. Who embodies handsomeness, unke saath kaam karne ka mauka..., she laughed, and Sidharth continued, "Dekho meri Tamana puri ho gayi, Tamannaah ke saath kaam kar ke." The actress continued, "It has been my good fortune that I've been part of the Indian film industry for the past 20 years. But your warmth and genuine chivalry have touched me and moved me. Aap bahut hi sweet ho. Sabko bahut pyaar diya hai set pe." 

Watch the viral video 

How netizens reacted to the moment

This conversation went viral on the internet, and netizens called Tamannaah's praise flirting. A netizen wrote, "This didn’t even sound like normal praise anymore; Tamannaah looked genuinely impressed." Another netizen wrote, "She threw every Khan / Kapoor under the bus." A few internet users noted that Kiara Advani should take note of it. One of the netizens wrote, "Kiara better start charging Tamannaah rent for that stare. 20 years in the industry and suddenly this is the first time she’s seen a real man? Girl wasn’t complimenting him… she was placing an order." An internet user wrote, "Kiara also praised Yash too much before Toxic release."

Also read: Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha trailer: Netizens say sorry to Ranbir Kapoor, troll 'laughable VFX' of Anjali Arora, Rajniesh Duggall's film: 'Iske saamne Adipurush gold hai'

 

About Vvaan

Inspired by 16th-century folklore of Van Devi Temple in Bihta, Bihar, The Vvaan stars Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia. Directed by Deepak Mishra and written by Arunabh Kumar, it blends folklore, adventure, mystery, and humour. Its universe is expanded with the comic book The Legend of Vvaan. Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures, TVF and 11.11 Production, the film releases on September 25, 2026.

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