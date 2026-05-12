Viral video: Tamannaah Bhatia attends Bhasma Aarti at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain - Watch

Describing the Bhasma Aarti at the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga in Ujjain as a profoundly powerful experience, Tamannaah Bhatia said the collective spiritual energy at the temple felt both uplifting and rejuvenating.

Tamannaah Bhatia visited the revered Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga in Ujjain, Madhya Pradeh, on May 12 to seek blessings and attend the sacred Bhasma Aarti. Following her visit, she briefly interacted with reporters and opened up about her spiritual experience at the temple. Videos of the actor offering prayers at the shrine have since gone viral across social media platforms.

Dressed elegantly in a red saree, Tamannaah spoke to ANI about the significance of her visit, saying that one can visit the temple only when called by divine grace. Describing the Bhasma Aarti as a profoundly powerful experience, she said the collective spiritual energy at the temple felt both uplifting and rejuvenating. The actress also shared that spending time in the sacred surroundings of the temple left her feeling humbled and deeply moved.

"One can only visit this place when the divine summons arrives. Today, having received the opportunity to witness the Bhasma Aarti, it was truly profound to experience such a collective surge of spiritual energy alongside everyone else. It is an incredibly energising and invigorating experience. Simply sitting there and absorbing the atmosphere is, in itself, a privilege of immense magnitude", Bhatia told ANI.

#WATCH | Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh: Actress Tamannaah Bhatia attends 'Bhasma Aarti' and offers prayers at the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. pic.twitter.com/8WFTmZbMTR — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2026

Earlier this year, the Baahubali actress also took part in the Mahashivratri celebrations at the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore. Videos from the grand event, featuring Tamannaah dancing alongside Sara Arjun and Srinidhi Shetty, quickly went viral across social media platforms.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Tamannaah Bhatia will next be seen sharing screen space with Sidharth Malhotra in Vvan, which is slated to hit theatres on August 28, 2026. According to a press note issued by the makers, Vvan is set against the backdrop of the dense forests of Central India and weaves together ancient folklore, hidden temples, and adventure. The film has been shot extensively across real forest locations to create an immersive cinematic experience.

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