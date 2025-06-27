Tabu attended the star-studded premiere of the classic Umrao Jaan, and she couldn't control herself after seeing the evergreen Rekha, with her timeless charm on the red carpet. They came, they posed, and the internet came up with the funniest reaction.

Rekha is synonymous with evergreen, timeless beauty in Bollywood. The veteran actress has again swooned everyone with her smitten persona, and even Tabu couldn't resist her charm. On Thursday, Rekha's classic period drama Umrao Jaan (1981) hit cinemas again, and she attended the premiere in Mumbai. It was a star-studded night where several celebs like AR Rahman, Alia Bhatt, Jackie Shroff, Raj Babbar, and others attended the movie re-release. However, they all fail when the Umrao Jaan, Rekha, walks the red carpet. For the special event, Rekha donned her Umrao Jaan avatar, and it stunned the media and attendees. Even the biggest of stars couldn't take their eyes away from Rekha, which also included Tabu.

Tabu and Rekha give a perfect viral video moment

In one video, Rekha is seen posing for the paps, and suddenly Tabu appears, interrupts Rekha in excitement. The Khoon Bhari Maang actress also gets happy seeing her at the premiere, and they share a warm hug. Tabu looked like a fan girl who couldn't control her happiness watching her idol in her most celebrated role. They posed together for photos and videos, and gave a perfect viral moment from the premiere night.

Netizens' funniest comment on Tabu-Rekha video

Tabu and Rekha's candid moment went viral on the internet, and netizens came up with their wittiest comments. An internet user wrote, "Both are happily unmarried." Another internet user wrote, "Dono ko shaadi na karne ki khushi ki." One of the internet users wrote, "Samay yeh dono ke liye nahi hai. Both are evergreen beauties." A netizen made a shrewd comment, "They both are known for eyeing others' husbands." Another netizen wrote, "Yes, and they have similar agendas ... someone else's husband... decades apart... but the same."

Rekha's masti with paparazzi

Rekha is a jolly good person, and she proved it again. After posing for photos, she went to the paparazzi pit stop, and got a candid click with all the photographers. What made the moment viral is her champi to a young pap, leaving them in awe of her.

For the unversed, Umrao Jaan is directed by Muzaffar Ali, starring Rekha as the title character. The movie is based on Mirza Hadi Ruswa's 1899 Urdu novel Umrao Jaan Ada.