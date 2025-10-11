Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Viral video: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Gurucharan Singh drops MAJOR hint of 'good news', fans speculate 'show mein wapsi hone wali kya'

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Gurucharan Singh, aka OG Roshan Singh Sodhi, took to Instagram and dropped a reel, thanking his fans for the constant support, well wishes, and dropped a major hint of good news.

Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 11, 2025, 04:30 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Actor Gurucharan Singh, aka Roshan Singh Sodhi from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,is finally looking happy and at peace after dealing with a severe financial crisis. Going by his latest Instagram reel, it seems like Singh is gearing up for his comeback to the screen after a long gap. On Saturday, Singh surprised his fans by posting a reel on Instagram, where he hinted at the “good news” that he will be sharing soon. In the video, Gurucharan expressed his gratitude toward fans and well-wishers.

Roshan Singh to make a comeback?

In the reel, Gurucharan acknowledged the love and support he's getting from his fans, and said, “Today I have come before you all after a long time, because finally god has heard the prayers of me, my family and my fans. Thank you all. I have some good news, which is very big for me. I will share that news with you very soon. I am grateful to all of you for praying for me.”

When Gurucharan got instant fame with TMKOC

Gurucharan became a popular name with his portrayal of the cheerful, fun-loving Sikh, Roshan Singh Sodhi, from India's longest-running show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Singh was part of the show since its inception in 2008, but left the show in 2012. A year later, he returned due to the huge demand from fans. In 2020, he made his final exit, and Balwinder Singh Suri replaced him.

Last year, Singh made headlines after being reported missing for a few days. After 24-25 days, Singh returned to his home, revealing that he had been going through financial difficulties, and he went on a spiritual journey. He also opened up about wanting to rebuild his career and clear his debts. While speaking to Bombay Times, Singh said, "I am asking people from the industry to support me. I am back and want to do a lot of work. I also want to pay off all the loans and debts that I have, one by one."

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
