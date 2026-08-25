FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Arvind Kejriwal challenges BJP to inspect 1,000 schools each in Punjab, Gujarat: 'I'll give list'

Arvind Kejriwal challenges BJP to inspect 1,000 schools each in Punjab, Gujarat

Madhya Pradesh: 3 arrested for gang-raping 21-year-old woman in Gwalior

MP: 3 arrested for gang-raping 21-year-old woman in Gwalior

Haiwaan trailer X review: Netizens are not impressed with Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan film; say 'band karo remakes'

Haiwaan trailer X review: Netizens are not impressed with Akshay, Saif film

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Karanvir Bohra to Jannat Zubair, Prince Narula, Hiten Tejwani: TV stars making big with most-popualr microdramas

From Karanvir to Hiten: TV stars making big with popular microdramas

From Yash, Shah Rukh Khan, to Dwayne Johnson: Tough action star outside, total pookie girl dad inside

From Yash, SRK, to Dwayne Johnson: Tough action star outside, girl dad inside

From Ananya Panday to Janhvi Kapoor: 5 Gen-Z actresses displaying their A-game in fitness | Viral videos

From Ananya to Janhvi: 5 Gen-Z actresses with their A-game in fitness

Latest NewsBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Viral video: Taapsee Pannu wants to end her feud with Kangana Ranaut, says 'aap sab logon ko mazza aa raha hai'

At the trailer launch of her upcoming film Gandhari, Taapsee Pannu got irritated when she was asked about her feud with Kangana Ranaut.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 25, 2026, 04:37 PM IST

Viral video: Taapsee Pannu wants to end her feud with Kangana Ranaut, says 'aap sab logon ko mazza aa raha hai'
Taapsee Pannu vs Kangana Ranaut
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

It seems actor Taapsee Pannu is tired of being repeatedly asked by the media about her past feud with actor-politician Kangana Ranaut. On Tuesday, Taapsee Pannu attended the trailer launch for her upcoming film Gandhari. However, she appeared irked when a reporter brought up her past war of words with actor-politician Kangana Ranaut during the interaction.

"Aadmi kyun aisa question puchta hai aurton ko? Aap khatam kyun nahin hone dete yeh baat? Koi question puchna hum dono se band karega jab yeh wala, toh yeh issue bhi khatam ho jayega. Aap sab logon ko maza aa raha hai yeh sab dekh ke, isiliye wahi sawaal puch rahe hain. Aise sawaal puchna agar aap band kar dete, toh yeh baat kab ki khatam ho jati. (Why do men ask women such questions? Why don't you let this matter end? If all of you stop asking both of us questions about this, the issue will also come to an end. You all seem to enjoy watching this, which is why you keep asking the same question. If you stopped asking such questions, this matter would have ended long ago)," Taapsee said.

The reporter's question came a day after Kangana Ranaut took a dig at several celebrities and public figures who had criticised her in the past, including Ashutosh Rana, Sonu Sood, Rakhi Sawant, Taapsee Pannu and Baba Ramdev. While speaking to the media, she said, "I see such people every day, whether it is Ashutosh Rana, who says that I bark like a dog, or Sonu Sood, who says that I should learn how to behave. People like Rakhi Sawant, who makes all kinds of vulgar comments about my character, and Taapsee Pannu, who keeps insulting my parents, my upbringing and my background."

Taapsee Pannu vs Kangana Ranaut

The public spat between the two dates back to 2019. Reportedly, It began after Taapsee Pannu praised the trailer of Kangana Ranaut's film Judgementall Hai Kya, but she did not name or tag Kangana in her tweet. This did not go down well with Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel. She responded to Taapsee's remarks on social media, calling her a "sasti copy" of Kangana. The remarks sparked a wider discussion about the equation between the two actors. Taapsee later spoke about the controversy in several interviews, while Kangana also continued to comment on her at different points.

READ | Kangana Ranaut slams Ashutosh Rana, Sonu Sood, Taapsee Pannu; calls them 'bhookhe, nange log'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Arvind Kejriwal challenges BJP to inspect 1,000 schools each in Punjab, Gujarat: 'I'll give list'
Arvind Kejriwal challenges BJP to inspect 1,000 schools each in Punjab, Gujarat
Madhya Pradesh: 3 arrested for gang-raping 21-year-old woman in Gwalior
MP: 3 arrested for gang-raping 21-year-old woman in Gwalior
Haiwaan trailer X review: Netizens are not impressed with Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan film; say 'band karo remakes'
Haiwaan trailer X review: Netizens are not impressed with Akshay, Saif film
From Screens to Streets: How Integra Robotics is Building India’s Physical AI Future
From Screens to Streets: How Integra Robotics is Building India’s Physical AI Fu
Wooden Street Brings Proudly Made-in-India Handcrafted Living Suites to Bangalore Stores
Wooden Street Brings Proudly Made-in-India Handcrafted Living Suites to Bangalor
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Karanvir Bohra to Jannat Zubair, Prince Narula, Hiten Tejwani: TV stars making big with most-popualr microdramas
From Karanvir to Hiten: TV stars making big with popular microdramas
From Yash, Shah Rukh Khan, to Dwayne Johnson: Tough action star outside, total pookie girl dad inside
From Yash, SRK, to Dwayne Johnson: Tough action star outside, girl dad inside
From Ananya Panday to Janhvi Kapoor: 5 Gen-Z actresses displaying their A-game in fitness | Viral videos
From Ananya to Janhvi: 5 Gen-Z actresses with their A-game in fitness
Saif Ali Khan turns 56: From Omkara to Haiwaan, 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility
Saif Ali Khan turns 56: 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility
Independence Day 2026: Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Nimrat Kaur; actors who hail from army background
Independence Day 2026: Akshay, Priyanka, actors who hail from army background
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement