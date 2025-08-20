Viral video: Swara Bhasker says she has crush on Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav, netizens call her 'shameless lady'

The Samajwadi Party leader Dimple Yadav is the incumbent Member of Parliament from the Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency. Swara Bhasker's husband Fahad Ahmad was also a member of Samajwadi Party for two years before he joined Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar in 2024.

Swara Bhasker is known for voicing out her controversial opinions, and she often lands into trouble for the same. The Raanjhanaa actress, who is married to politician Fahad Ahmad, is once again being trolled on social media for stating that the humans are actually bisexual, and naming a woman political leader she has a crush on.

In an interview with Indian Express Screen, Swara said, "We are all bisexual. If you leave people to themselves, we are actually bisexuals, but heterosexuality is an ideology that has been (put in us) culturally for thousands of years. Because that is how the human race will perpetuate, so it has to be the norm." When she was further asked if she had a crush on some woman, she immediately said, "Dimple Yadav, I met her recently."

Dimple Yadav is Akhilesh Yadav's wife and Samajwadi Party leader. She is the incumbent Member of Parliament from the Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency. Swara's husband Fawad was also a member of Samajwadi Party for two years before he joined Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar in 2024.

Reacting to the viral clip, netizens are slamming the Tanu Weds Manu Returns actress. One of them said, "What a shameless lady she is. I pity her husband", while another said, "Swara needs treatment, her husband should take to her to the best of the hospital. It seems that the poor lady has lost it completely."

Swara and Fahad are now seen in the TV reality game show Pati Patni Aur Panga – Jodiyon Ka Reality Check, that premiered on August 2. The other six couples in the show are are Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani, Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary, Mamta Lehri and Sudesh Lehri, and Geeta Phogat and Pawan Kumar. Hosted by Munawar Faruqui and Sonali Bendre, Pati Patni Aur Panga airs on Colors TV on Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm and streams on JioHotstar.

