Viral video: Swara Bhasker says she has crush on Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav, netizens call her 'shameless lady'

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Janhvi Kapoor reveals her skincare secrets: Facial steaming, DIY masks and more

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's first reaction after attack on her: 'Such attacks can never...'

'Having difficulty in speaking...': Vinod Kambli's brother provides concerning update on cricketer's health, family seeks prayers

Naga Vamsi slams trolls after Telugu version of Jr NTR, Hrithik Roshan's War 2 performs poorly: 'Looks like everyone is...'

Will Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries join hands with OpenAI to distribute ChatGPT through Reliance Jio?

Meet woman, daughter of ASI, who lost her mother at young age, cleared UPSC exam in third attempt with AIR..., she is from...

Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and other Bollywood celebs who dared to speak about drug addiction

Online Gaming Bill: Lok Sabha passes bill to ban online games played with money

SHOCKING! Bharti Singh reveals her mother tried to abort her several times: 'Aaj maine mummy ko Rs 1.60 crore ka ghar diya hai'

Is Makhana really healthy? Know who should not eat fox nuts

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Janhvi Kapoor reveals her skincare secrets: Facial steaming, DIY masks and more

Janhvi Kapoor reveals her skincare secrets: Facial steaming, DIY masks and more

'Having difficulty in speaking...': Vinod Kambli's brother provides concerning update on cricketer's health, family seeks prayers

Vinod Kambli's brother provides concerning update on cricketer's health

Naga Vamsi slams trolls after Telugu version of Jr NTR, Hrithik Roshan's War 2 performs poorly: 'Looks like everyone is...'

Naga Vamsi slams trolls after Jr NTR, Hrithik Roshan's War 2 performs poorly

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love

5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Viral video: Swara Bhasker says she has crush on Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav, netizens call her 'shameless lady'

The Samajwadi Party leader Dimple Yadav is the incumbent Member of Parliament from the Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency. Swara Bhasker's husband Fahad Ahmad was also a member of Samajwadi Party for two years before he joined Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar in 2024.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 20, 2025, 05:17 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Viral video: Swara Bhasker says she has crush on Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav, netizens call her 'shameless lady'
Swara Bhasker and Dimple Yadav

TRENDING NOW

Swara Bhasker is known for voicing out her controversial opinions, and she often lands into trouble for the same. The Raanjhanaa actress, who is married to politician Fahad Ahmad, is once again being trolled on social media for stating that the humans are actually bisexual, and naming a woman political leader she has a crush on.

In an interview with Indian Express Screen, Swara said, "We are all bisexual. If you leave people to themselves, we are actually bisexuals, but heterosexuality is an ideology that has been (put in us) culturally for thousands of years. Because that is how the human race will perpetuate, so it has to be the norm." When she was further asked if she had a crush on some woman, she immediately said, "Dimple Yadav, I met her recently."

Dimple Yadav is Akhilesh Yadav's wife and Samajwadi Party leader. She is the incumbent Member of Parliament from the Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency. Swara's husband Fawad was also a member of Samajwadi Party for two years before he joined Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar in 2024. 

Reacting to the viral clip, netizens are slamming the Tanu Weds Manu Returns actress. One of them said, "What a shameless lady she is. I pity her husband", while another said, "Swara needs treatment, her husband should take to her to the best of the hospital. It seems that the poor lady has lost it completely."

Swara and Fahad are now seen in the TV reality game show Pati Patni Aur Panga – Jodiyon Ka Reality Check, that premiered on August 2. The other six couples in the show are are Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani, Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary, Mamta Lehri and Sudesh Lehri, and Geeta Phogat and Pawan Kumar. Hosted by Munawar Faruqui and Sonali Bendre, Pati Patni Aur Panga airs on Colors TV on Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm and streams on JioHotstar.

READ | Pavan Malhotra shares how Court Kacheri is different from Maamla Legal Hai: 'Our show has more...' | Exclusive

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
5 timeless classics of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan you must watch: Sholay to Chupke Chupke
5 timeless classics of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan you must watch
Bigg boss 19: From Tejasswi-Karan to Aly-Jasmine, 5 iconic couples from Salman Khan show
Bigg boss 19: From Tejasswi-Karan to Aly-Jasmine, 5 iconic couples from show
Is Makhana really healthy? Know who should not eat fox nuts
Is Makhana really healthy? Know who should not eat fox nuts
SHOCKING! Bharti Singh reveals her mother tried to abort her several times: 'Aaj maine mummy ko Rs 1.60 crore ka ghar diya hai'
SHOCKING! Bharti Singh reveals her mother tried to abort her several times
Online Gaming Bill: Lok Sabha passes bill to ban online games played with money
Online Gaming Bill: Lok Sabha passes bill to ban online games played with mo
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE