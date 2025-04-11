Sushmita Sen politely refused to pose with Rohman Shawl, leaving the shutterbugs amused.

Sushmita Sen and her ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl were recently seen together at an event in Mumbai, making headlines again. Though they announced their breakup in 2021, their regular appearances together keep fans wondering if they're back together.

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl made a stylish appearance together, turning heads with their well-coordinated looks. While Sushmita went for a chic black-and-white ensemble, Rohman kept it bold yet minimal. Their effortless chemistry and fashion sense once again sparked buzz about their equation.

While Sushmita mingled with guests, the paparazzi jokingly called Rohman over for a photo with her. With a playful smile, he joined her, surprising everyone. But despite their requests, Sushmita politely refused to pose with him, leaving the shutterbugs amused. One of the socil media users wrote, "He is just embarrassing himself walking around like a lapdog."

Rohman has opened up before about maintaining a close bond with Sushmita even after their breakup. In a recent interview with The Times of India, Rohman Shawl spoke about the impact Sushmita Sen has had on his life and the relationship that he shares with her.

Speaking about how Sushmita Sen impacted his life, Rohman Shawl said, "I was lucky enough to be on the sets of Aarya and Taali and see her perform. You can just observe people and absorb so much. I hope everyone has a person in their life they can learn from."

Rohman Shawl further added, "I only accompany her as a friend. I like spending time with her. If the relationship didn’t have issues and if you have given so much to a relationship, then why would you run away from it?"

Rohman Shawl, in the interview, again confirmed that he is currently single. "I am single right now, but because a big name of that stature has been associated with me, people think that I am still with her. So, nobody even approaches me (laughs). I totally believe in love and relationships. In fact, I like being in relationships that drive me," he said, talking about his personal life.