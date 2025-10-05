Viral video: Sunny Kaushal reacts to Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's pregnancy, admits 'nervous bhi hai, kya hoga..'

Vicky Kaushal's brother, Sunny Kaushal, has shared his excitement to welcome the newest member of their family, and also admitted their worries ahead of this new chapter.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are gradually stepping towards the phase of parenthood, and Chhaava's actor brother, Sunny Kaushal, has also shared the family's sentiments about it. Recently, actor Sunny attended a Fashion Week show, and he was spotted by Instant Bollywood.

In a brief interaction, the reporter asked Phir Aayi Hasseen Dilruba actor to describe his feelings about becoming an uncle soon. Sunny, in an excited tone, instantly replied, "Sabhi ko badi Khushi hai and nervous bhi hai ki kya hoga aage jaake. (Everyone is happy and nervous, also. We do not know what will happen ahead). Waiting for that day to come,"

Watch the video here

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal announce pregnancy

In September, Vicky and Katrina took the internet by storm as they officially announced that they are expecting their first child together. The couple shared a black and white Polaroid picture of themselves grinning from ear to ear. The actress was seen cradling her baby bump while Vicky lovingly caressed her belly. The caption read, "On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude."

As per the reports, Katrina is in her third trimester. Insiders suggest that the baby is likely to arrive between October 15 and October 30. However, Vicky and Katrina have not announced officially, as they prefer to keep the news private and may choose to make it public after the baby is born.

When Katrina and Vicky sparked pregnancy rumours

Vicky and Katrina dropped an official announcement of their first pregnancy after actress' photos from a photoshoot got leaked. Months earlier, the buzz started in July, when Katrina and Vicky were spotted at a ferry port in Mumbai. Katrina was wearing an oversized white shirt and loose pants. The video of Katrina and Vicky from the ferry port went viral, speculating pregnancy rumours.