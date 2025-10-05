Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Kolkata’s Red Road Carnival 2025: Traffic restrictions, VIP guests, schedule; all you need to know about today's Durga grand farewell

BIG trouble for Pakistan: Indian Army to buy THIS high firing guns, which can fire 3,000 rounds per minute, name is..., it will be deployed at...

Darjeeling landslide: At least 6 dead after bridge collapse, roads cut off; IMD warns of...

Meet man, whose brother left studies at young age to support family, sister got married at 15, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt to become India's one of the youngest IAS, his AIR was...

Netanyahu's BIG warning to Hamas after accepting Trump's Gaza peace plan: 'Israel's military will continue to...'

Nita Ambani's MI star cricketer opens up about missing out on opportunity to play under MS Dhoni's leadership, calls himself 'unfortunate', he is...

Cough Syrup Row: Doctor, who prescribed 'toxic' Coldrif, arrested in Madhya Pradesh

Arjun Kapoor misses mom Mona Shourie more amid Anshula Kapoor's pre-wedding celebrations, pens heartfelt note: 'It’s gonna break me'

'Salman Khan should QUIT Bigg Boss': Fans are angry with star host 'favouring' Amaal Mallik, Farrhana Bhat, 'cornering' Abhishek Bajaj, Ashnoor Kaur

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Viral video: Sunny Kaushal reacts to Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's pregnancy, admits 'nervous bhi hai, kya hoga..'

Vicky Kaushal's brother, Sunny Kaushal, has shared his excitement to welcome the newest member of their family, and also admitted their worries ahead of this new chapter.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 05, 2025, 10:06 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Viral video: Sunny Kaushal reacts to Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's pregnancy, admits 'nervous bhi hai, kya hoga..'
Sunny Kaushal, Vicky Kaushal with Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are gradually stepping towards the phase of parenthood, and Chhaava's actor brother, Sunny Kaushal, has also shared the family's sentiments about it. Recently, actor Sunny attended a Fashion Week show, and he was spotted by Instant Bollywood. 

In a brief interaction, the reporter asked Phir Aayi Hasseen Dilruba actor to describe his feelings about becoming an uncle soon. Sunny, in an excited tone, instantly replied, "Sabhi ko badi Khushi hai and nervous bhi hai ki kya hoga aage jaake. (Everyone is happy and nervous, also. We do not know what will happen ahead). Waiting for that day to come,"  

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal announce pregnancy

In September, Vicky and Katrina took the internet by storm as they officially announced that they are expecting their first child together. The couple shared a black and white Polaroid picture of themselves grinning from ear to ear. The actress was seen cradling her baby bump while Vicky lovingly caressed her belly. The caption read, "On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude." 

As per the reports, Katrina is in her third trimester. Insiders suggest that the baby is likely to arrive between October 15 and October 30. However, Vicky and Katrina have not announced officially, as they prefer to keep the news private and may choose to make it public after the baby is born.

When Katrina and Vicky sparked pregnancy rumours 

Vicky and Katrina dropped an official announcement of their first pregnancy after actress' photos from a photoshoot got leaked. Months earlier, the buzz started in July, when Katrina and Vicky were spotted at a ferry port in Mumbai. Katrina was wearing an oversized white shirt and loose pants. The video of Katrina and Vicky from the ferry port went viral, speculating pregnancy rumours.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
