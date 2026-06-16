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Viral video: Sunny Deol reunites with Ameesha Patel to celebrate 25 years of Gadar - Watch

Sunny Deol, dressed in a shirt and jeans, cut a customised chocolate cake as members of the Gadar team cheered him on. Ameesha Patel attended the event in a golden lehenga. Even after 25 years, Gadar remains one of Hindi cinema's most successful and beloved movies.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 16, 2026, 04:16 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Viral video: Sunny Deol reunites with Ameesha Patel to celebrate 25 years of Gadar - Watch
Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel celebrate 25 years of Gadar
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The team behind the blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha reunited on Monday night to celebrate 25 years of the iconic film, bringing together lead stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel along with director Anil Sharma for a special anniversary event. Marking the milestone, the cast and crew reflected on the enduring popularity of the film, which remains one of Hindi cinema's most successful and beloved movies. 

Sunny 'Tara Singh' Deol and Ameesha 'Sakina' Patel posed together for photographs at the celebration, while the team also gathered for group pictures. The Border actor, dressed in a shirt and jeans, cut a customised chocolate cake as members of the Gadar team cheered him on. The Kaho Na Pyaar Hai actress attended the event in a golden lehenga.

Singer Udit Narayan, who lent his voice to some of the film's most popular songs, including Udja Kale Kawan, Main Nikla Gaddi Leke, and Musafir Jaane Wale, also attended the event, dressed in an all white ensemble. Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, and Gadar actors Mushtaq Khan and Utkarsh Sharma also attended the event.

Earlier in the day, Sunny took to Instagram to commemorate the occasion and revisit memories associated with the film and his character, Tara Singh. Sharing his gratitude with fans, the actor wrote, "25 Years Ago Gadar and Tara Singh conquered your hearts. 25 saal se pyaar ke rishte ki gaddi chall rahi aur aage bhi chalti hi rahegi. Thank you all for giving all of us 25 years of abundant love and making us stay in your hearts, hope we keep staying there."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

Directed by Anil Sharma, the romantic-action drama starred Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead roles, alongside the late Amrish Puri. Set against the backdrop of the Partition, the film centres on Tara Singh and Sakina, whose love story faces turmoil when Sakina's father forces her to remain in Pakistan, separating her from her family.

Over the years, Gadar has remained one of the biggest blockbusters in Hindi cinema and continues to enjoy a strong fan following. The franchise returned to the big screen with Gadar 2, which was released theatrically on August 11, 2023. The sequel also received a positive response from audiences, further cementing the popularity of the franchise.

READ | Salman Khan vs Kala Hiran: Why has superstar moved Delhi High Court against film's makers? Controversy explained

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