BOLLYWOOD

Viral video: Sunny Deol reacts to Border 2 success, gives strong statement to haters in roaring voice: 'Awaaz kaha tak jaani chaiye'

Sunny Deol has reacted to the success of Border 2, in his roaring avatar, sending out a message to the online haters as well.

Simran Singh

Updated : Jan 29, 2026, 07:10 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Viral video: Sunny Deol reacts to Border 2 success, gives strong statement to haters in roaring voice: 'Awaaz kaha tak jaani chaiye'
Sunny Deol in Border 2
Bollywood star Sunny Deol has expressed gratitude to fans for the overwhelming love being showered on his upcoming film Border 2. The actor took to social media to share a video message thanking audiences for their warmth and support. Sharing the video, Sunny Deol wrote, "Meri, aapki, Hamari #Border2 ko itna pyaar dene ke liye, aap sab ko bohot".

In the video, Sunny Deol is heard saying, “Aawaz kahan tak gayi, aapke dilon tak. I am so grateful for the love and warmth you showered on my movie Border. Thank you so much for it all." For the uninitiated, Border 2, which has been directed by Anurag Subha, has opened to a great response. It has been co-written by Singh and Sumit Arora and serves as a standalone sequel to 'Border' directed by J. P. Dutta.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The movie has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J. P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta under T-Series Films and J. P. Films. The ensemble cast includes Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, with additional roles by Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, and Medha Rana. The story expands beyond the original by depicting combined operations of the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war.

Border 2 released on January 23, 2026, timed with the Republic Day weekend. The film touches upon the Battle of Basantar, one of the many campaigns in the India and Pakistan war of 1971. Talking about Sunny Deol, the actor is set to start shooting for his upcoming film next month. The film is co-produced by A.R. Murugadoss and Farhan Akhtar.

The yet-to-be-titled film will be helmed by Balaji Ganesh. On Sunday, the film's team gathered together for a puja. They also posed together for the pictures. In one of the images, Sunny, Jyotika, Balaji Ganesh and Riteish Sidhwani were seen sharing smiles. The film is expected to go on floors from February 2026.

